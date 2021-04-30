Jail Log: April 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Defective Tail Lights: 1
- Possession: 6
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Defective Brake Lights: 1
- Theft: 1
- Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X2
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC DOG FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FTA
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
MISC CPF x 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
