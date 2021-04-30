Jail Log: April 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Defective Tail Lights: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Defective Brake Lights: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
CARDENAS, ERNEST
Booking #:
433415
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 5:34 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA
Booking #:
433414
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 4:14 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1174.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433413
Release Date:
04-30-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 3:27 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X2
$2142.00
SANDOVAL, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
433412
Booking Date:
04-30-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3162.00
GONZALES, VANESSA
Booking #:
433411
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC DOG FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FTA
$904.00
PULLEN, ROBERT
Booking #:
433410
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MURPHY, BRANDEE
Booking #:
433409
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOZANO, MAURICE
Booking #:
433408
Release Date:
04-29-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
CHAVEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
433407
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
BARRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
433406
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X2
$3416.00
GAITAN, AMY
Booking #:
433405
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
23990196 GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA
$502.00
CUELLAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433404
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
WALKER, WHITNEY
Booking #:
433403
Release Date:
04-29-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL
MISC CPF x 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$884.00
MARTINEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
433402
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
433401
Booking Date:
04-29-2021 – 11:54 am
Charges:
35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

