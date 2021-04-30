Jail Log: April 30, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Defective Tail Lights: 1

Possession: 6

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Defective Brake Lights: 1

Theft: 1

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

CARDENAS, ERNEST Booking #: 433415 Booking Date: 04-30-2021 – 5:34 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 433414 Booking Date: 04-30-2021 – 4:14 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1174.00 GARCIA, JIMMY Booking #: 433413 Release Date: 04-30-2021 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-30-2021 – 3:27 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X2 $2142.00 SANDOVAL, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 433412 Booking Date: 04-30-2021 – 2:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $3162.00 GONZALES, VANESSA Booking #: 433411 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 7:37 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC DOG FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FTA $904.00 PULLEN, ROBERT Booking #: 433410 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 7:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MURPHY, BRANDEE Booking #: 433409 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 7:18 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LOZANO, MAURICE Booking #: 433408 Release Date: 04-29-2021 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 7:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond CHAVEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 433407 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 6:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond BARRERA, JOSE Booking #: 433406 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 4:07 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X2 $3416.00 GAITAN, AMY Booking #: 433405 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 4:01 pm Charges: 23990196 GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA $502.00 CUELLAR, JUSTIN Booking #: 433404 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 3:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond WALKER, WHITNEY Booking #: 433403 Release Date: 04-29-2021 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 2:28 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL

MISC CPF x 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $884.00 MARTINEZ, JORGE Booking #: 433402 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 1:26 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HERNANDEZ, JACOB Booking #: 433401 Booking Date: 04-29-2021 – 11:54 am Charges: 35620008 *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

