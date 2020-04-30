Jail Log: April 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • MISC ICE Hold: 2
 
 
PARKER, ELIJAH
Booking #:
427609
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 4:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
$1000.00
PHILLIPS, SKYLER
Booking #:
427608
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 3:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
WATKINS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427607
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-30-2020 – 2:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
JACKSON, DEVON
Booking #:
427606
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
RAMIREZ, EMIDIO
Booking #:
427605
Release Date:
04-30-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PORTILLO, MARCO
Booking #:
427604
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
16020011 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
HERNANDEZ, LUCAS
Booking #:
427603
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 9:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
HERNANDEZ, SIMON
Booking #:
427602
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
48990009 CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48990009 VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
MOHLER, ADRIANN
Booking #:
427601
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MEJIA-MORALES, EDUARDO
Booking #:
427600
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
DE LA SANCHA-VERASTEGUI, RUBEN
Booking #:
427599
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SANCHEZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
427598
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 10:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PADILLA, TARA
Booking #:
427596
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 9:15 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

