Jail Log: April 30, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Possession: 7

Terroristic Threat Against Public Servant: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

MISC ICE Hold: 2

PARKER, ELIJAH Booking #: 427609 Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 4:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT $1000.00 PHILLIPS, SKYLER Booking #: 427608 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 3:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 WATKINS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427607 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-30-2020 – 2:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JACKSON, DEVON Booking #: 427606 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 11:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 RAMIREZ, EMIDIO Booking #: 427605 Release Date: 04-30-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 11:09 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PORTILLO, MARCO Booking #: 427604 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 10:18 pm Charges: 16020011 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2000.00 HERNANDEZ, LUCAS Booking #: 427603 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 9:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 HERNANDEZ, SIMON Booking #: 427602 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 48990009 CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

48990009 VOP*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X1 No Bond MOHLER, ADRIANN Booking #: 427601 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:49 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond MEJIA-MORALES, EDUARDO Booking #: 427600 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 12:58 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond DE LA SANCHA-VERASTEGUI, RUBEN Booking #: 427599 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 12:56 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond SANCHEZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 427598 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 10:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PADILLA, TARA Booking #: 427596 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 9:15 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE $500.00

