Jail Log: April 29, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession: 5
- Burglary of Building: 1
- DOC – Fighting: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- US Marshal Hold: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LISCENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICAL REGISTRATION
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
