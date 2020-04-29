Jail Log: April 29, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession: 5

Burglary of Building: 1

DOC – Fighting: 2

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1

ALVAREZ, JOSE Booking #: 427595 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:36 am Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Davis, September Booking #: 427594 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:29 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD No Bond WEST, JARRETT Booking #: 427593 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:07 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LISCENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X3 $5242.00 TANGUMA, VERONICA Booking #: 427592 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $2500.00 MABERRY, HENRY Booking #: 427591 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 12:22 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REEVES, NICHOLAS Booking #: 427590 Booking Date: 04-29-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $2126.00 FEST, JOHN Booking #: 427589 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 10:59 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond GUERETTE, CODY Booking #: 427588 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 10:02 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING $462.00 ESTRADA, LEONARDO Booking #: 427587 Release Date: 04-29-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 10:01 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC-FIGHTING $432.00 EGAN, BAILEE Booking #: 427586 Release Date: 04-28-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 9:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 NORIEGA, DAVID Booking #: 427585 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 7:21 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICAL REGISTRATION

54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1162.00 TALAMANTES, LEONEL Booking #: 427584 Release Date: 04-28-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 6:49 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 $500.00 FUQUA, FREDERICK Booking #: 427583 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 BEATTY, LANDON Booking #: 427582 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 5:21 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 427581 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 4:42 pm Charges: MISC MARSHAL HOLD No Bond JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 427580 Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 4:20 pm Charges: 13990044 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond BARRANDEY, DANYELLE Booking #: 427579 Release Date: 04-28-2020 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2020 – 8:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597