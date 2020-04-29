Jail Log: April 29, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • DOC – Fighting: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj: 1
 
ALVAREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
427595
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:36 am
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Davis, September
Booking #:
427594
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond
WEST, JARRETT
Booking #:
427593
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:07 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LISCENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X3
$5242.00
TANGUMA, VERONICA
Booking #:
427592
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$2500.00
MABERRY, HENRY
Booking #:
427591
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REEVES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
427590
Booking Date:
04-29-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$2126.00
FEST, JOHN
Booking #:
427589
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
GUERETTE, CODY
Booking #:
427588
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
$462.00
ESTRADA, LEONARDO
Booking #:
427587
Release Date:
04-29-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$432.00
 
EGAN, BAILEE
Booking #:
427586
Release Date:
04-28-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
NORIEGA, DAVID
Booking #:
427585
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICAL REGISTRATION
54999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1162.00
TALAMANTES, LEONEL
Booking #:
427584
Release Date:
04-28-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$500.00
FUQUA, FREDERICK
Booking #:
427583
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
BEATTY, LANDON
Booking #:
427582
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
PITTS, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
427581
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
JIMENEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
427580
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
13990044 *GJI*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
BARRANDEY, DANYELLE
Booking #:
427579
Release Date:
04-28-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-28-2020 – 8:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

