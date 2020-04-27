Jail Log: April 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 10
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
  • Impeding Traffic: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 2
 
HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO
Booking #:
427555
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTAX2
$3528.00
SARTAIN, CASEY
Booking #:
427554
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 12:55 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
ROCHA, STEVEN
Booking #:
427553
Release Date:
04-25-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 12:11 am
Charges:
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1000.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427552
Release Date:
04-25-2020 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
WALKER, JEREMY
Booking #:
427551
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
VALENZUELA, RICHARD
Booking #:
427550
Release Date:
04-25-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
Rodriguez, Gerardo
Booking #:
427549
Release Date:
04-24-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELAROSA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
427548
Release Date:
04-24-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELAROSA, EDDIE
Booking #:
427547
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
ADAIR, DAVID
Booking #:
427546
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 7:13 pm
Charges:
25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA -WRONG VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X 1
$1220.00
SANCHEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
427545
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
 
 
SMITH, LAMAR
Booking #:
427563
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 5:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
427562
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 1:42 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X 1
$2546.00
FERNANDEZ, ZACHAREY
Booking #:
427561
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GRAY, RONDRICK
Booking #:
427560
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X 1
$1764.00
WALLING, PRESTON
Booking #:
427559
Release Date:
04-26-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2500.00
GERDES, MARY
Booking #:
427558
Release Date:
04-25-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, MELANIE
Booking #:
427557
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, ALEX
Booking #:
427556
Release Date:
04-25-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-25-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
 
GARCIA, GABINO
Booking #:
427571
Booking Date:
04-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
$540.00
ALCALA, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
427570
Release Date:
04-26-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$500.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
427568
Release Date:
04-26-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BARRANDEY, DANYELLE
Booking #:
427567
Release Date:
04-26-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC
$207.00
HERNANDEZ, SANDY
Booking #:
427566
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC SPEEDING-10% OVER
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
$1823.06
FLORES-VALDES, LEONARDO
Booking #:
427565
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
VILLA-ALANIS, NORBERTO
Booking #:
427564
Booking Date:
04-26-2020 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

