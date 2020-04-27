Jail Log: April 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 10

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2

Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 2

HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO Booking #: 427555 Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC FTAX2 $3528.00 SARTAIN, CASEY Booking #: 427554 Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 12:55 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT No Bond ROCHA, STEVEN Booking #: 427553 Release Date: 04-25-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 12:11 am Charges: 53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $1000.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 427552 Release Date: 04-25-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 11:29 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 WALKER, JEREMY Booking #: 427551 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 11:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2000.00 VALENZUELA, RICHARD Booking #: 427550 Release Date: 04-25-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 10:05 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 Rodriguez, Gerardo Booking #: 427549 Release Date: 04-24-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 9:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DELAROSA, JOSHUA Booking #: 427548 Release Date: 04-24-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 8:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking #: 427547 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond ADAIR, DAVID Booking #: 427546 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 7:13 pm Charges: 25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA -WRONG VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X 1 $1220.00 SANCHEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 427545 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 3:42 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond SMITH, LAMAR Booking #: 427563 Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 5:03 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CANTU, FREDDY Booking #: 427562 Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 1:42 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC FTA X 1 $2546.00 FERNANDEZ, ZACHAREY Booking #: 427561 Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 10:46 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond GRAY, RONDRICK Booking #: 427560 Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 9:56 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G

54999999 DWLI

MISC FTA X 1 $1764.00 WALLING, PRESTON Booking #: 427559 Release Date: 04-26-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 8:31 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $2500.00 GERDES, MARY Booking #: 427558 Release Date: 04-25-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 7:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, MELANIE Booking #: 427557 Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 7:02 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, ALEX Booking #: 427556 Release Date: 04-25-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 04-25-2020 – 4:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARCIA, GABINO Booking #: 427571 Booking Date: 04-27-2020 – 2:28 am Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR $540.00 ALCALA, ENRIQUE Booking #: 427570 Release Date: 04-26-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 9:15 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $500.00 MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 427568 Release Date: 04-26-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 4:11 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BARRANDEY, DANYELLE Booking #: 427567 Release Date: 04-26-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 3:43 pm Charges: 54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC $207.00 HERNANDEZ, SANDY Booking #: 427566 Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC SPEEDING-10% OVER

MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR $1823.06 FLORES-VALDES, LEONARDO Booking #: 427565 Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 2:03 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond VILLA-ALANIS, NORBERTO Booking #: 427564 Booking Date: 04-26-2020 – 2:02 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597