Jail Log: April 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 10
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 2
- Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Theft: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1
- Impeding Traffic: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 2
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC FTAX2
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA -WRONG VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC FTA X 1
35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/MINOR
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC SPEEDING-10% OVER
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597