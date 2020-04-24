Jail Log: April 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Sexual Assault Proh/Purport Spouse: 1
 
 
SALINAS, EZEQUIEL
Booking #:
427541
Release Date:
04-24-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 3:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS
54999999 NO DL
MISC VPTA X 2
$3300.00
ADAMS, TY
Booking #:
427540
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
STACEY, JOSEPH
Booking #:
427539
Booking Date:
04-24-2020 – 1:52 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
$662.00
MONTES, CRUZ
Booking #:
427538
Release Date:
04-24-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427537
Release Date:
04-23-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$1464.00
MADIANE, BRANDON
Booking #:
427536
Release Date:
04-23-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GONZALES, CINDY
Booking #:
427535
Release Date:
04-24-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
MORENO, MARK
Booking #:
427534
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LOPEZ, FIDENCIO
Booking #:
427533
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
13990082 *GJI*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030022 *GJI*ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER
$70500.00
PREAS, BOBBY
Booking #:
427532
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 10:09 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
Ferro, Jacob
Booking #:
427531
Release Date:
04-23-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2020 – 6:30 am
Charges:
11990018 SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/PURPORT SPOUSE
No Bond

