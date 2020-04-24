Jail Log: April 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Sexual Assault Proh/Purport Spouse: 1

SALINAS, EZEQUIEL Booking #: 427541 Release Date: 04-24-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 3:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS

54999999 NO DL

MISC VPTA X 2 $3300.00 ADAMS, TY Booking #: 427540 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 STACEY, JOSEPH Booking #: 427539 Booking Date: 04-24-2020 – 1:52 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3 $662.00 MONTES, CRUZ Booking #: 427538 Release Date: 04-24-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 10:23 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427537 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $1464.00 MADIANE, BRANDON Booking #: 427536 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 8:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GONZALES, CINDY Booking #: 427535 Release Date: 04-24-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 4:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 MORENO, MARK Booking #: 427534 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 2:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LOPEZ, FIDENCIO Booking #: 427533 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 12:11 pm Charges: 13990082 *GJI*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030022 *GJI*ATTEMPT TO TAKE WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER $70500.00 PREAS, BOBBY Booking #: 427532 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 10:09 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond Ferro, Jacob Booking #: 427531 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 6:30 am Charges: 11990018 SEXUAL ASSAULT PROH/PURPORT SPOUSE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597