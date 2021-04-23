Jail Log: April 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Misc CPF: 3

Poss of Drug Paraphernalia: 2

Theft: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Poss of Dangerous Drug: 1

Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]