Jail Log: April 23, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Poss of Drug Paraphernalia: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Poss of Dangerous Drug: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
GALLAWAY, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
433291
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 3:15 am
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BENTLEY, GREYSON
Booking #:
433290
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 3:14 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CARDOZA, ANNALISA
Booking #:
433289
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
LEDESMA, JORDY
Booking #:
433288
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 2:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
SAMARIPA, TOMMY
Booking #:
433287
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 2:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REYES, LIZA
Booking #:
433286
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 2:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
SANTANA, MARGARET
Booking #:
433284
Release Date:
04-23-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:42 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MORRIS, BRANDY
Booking #:
433283
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:32 am
Charges:
23990191 * J/N *THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPF X2
$1000.00
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
433282
Release Date:
04-23-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:24 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
CORONA, SHANNON
Booking #:
433281
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PHINNEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
433280
Release Date:
04-23-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-23-2021 – 12:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
REISS, WALTER
Booking #:
433279
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35990133 *VOP*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
No Bond
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
433278
Release Date:
04-22-2021 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X4
No Bond
GRASS-POSEY, DUSTIN
Booking #:
433277
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$15000.00
CAMPOS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
433276
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 2:04 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
FRITZE, RAY
Booking #:
433275
Release Date:
04-22-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 12:37 pm
Charges:
23990208 THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
No Bond
BALDWIN, RAINIE
Booking #:
433274
Release Date:
04-22-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 11:31 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
433273
Booking Date:
04-22-2021 – 11:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

