Jail Log: April 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Harassment Public Servant: 1
- Possession: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Harassment: 1
- Racing on Highway: 2
- Public Intoxication: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 3
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG VEHICLE
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA
MISC FTA X4
MISC VPTA X9
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SUNCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
MISC VPTA X 3
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990007 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC CPF X 8
MISC VPTA X 4
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
