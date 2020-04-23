Jail Log: April 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Harassment Public Servant: 1

Possession: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Harassment: 1

Racing on Highway: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

GALVAN, JACOB Booking #: 427530 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 5:27 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond CARTER, DYLAN Booking #: 427529 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 5:27 am Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond RAMIREZ, CHAD Booking #: 427528 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 1:46 am Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 3

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA- WRONG VEHICLE

54999999 STOP SIGN

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHARNALIA

MISC FTA X4

MISC VPTA X9 $15348.00 WALKNER, LUCAS Booking #: 427527 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WILLIS, TIFFANI Booking #: 427526 Booking Date: 04-23-2020 – 1:37 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $1000.00 BARRANDEY, DANYELLE Booking #: 427522 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GREER, DILLON Booking #: 427525 Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 10:25 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $500.00 SHORT, CLAYTON Booking #: 427524 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 10:00 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00 WELLS, MATTHEW Booking #: 427523 Release Date: 04-23-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 9:47 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SUNCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

MISC VPTA X 3 $4321.00 HERNANDEZ, RAYMOND Booking #: 427521 Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 8:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990007 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC CPF X 8

MISC VPTA X 4 $5584.00

