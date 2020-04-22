Jail Log: April 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

False Alarm or Report: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. RENFRO, MANDY Booking #: 427520 Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 1:23 am Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $2500.00 RAMIREZ, JOE Booking #: 427519 Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 12:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC ICE HOLD $2000.00 VELEZ, MARY Booking #: 427518 Booking Date: 04-22-2020 – 12:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00 RAMIREZ, MELINDA Booking #: 427517 Release Date: 04-22-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 11:35 pm Charges: 53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT $500.00 BAEZA, JAIME Booking #: 427516 Release Date: 04-22-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 11:24 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 WHITLOCK, BILLY Booking #: 427515 Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 RAY, TONI Booking #: 427514 Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 12:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MYLES, BRANDY Booking #: 427513 Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 11:38 am Charges: 13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597