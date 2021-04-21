Jail Log: April 21, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Theft: 1

Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1

Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Harassment – Threats: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]