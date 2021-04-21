Jail Log: April 21, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon: 1
  • Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Harassment – Threats: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
BRAZEAL, BRADY
Booking #:
433251
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 4:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54040009 CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA X 1
$1064.00
OLIVAS, MARIO
Booking #:
433250
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 3:21 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
FLORES, ALBERT
Booking #:
433249
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 3:06 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
MILLER, THOMAS
Booking #:
433248
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 2:47 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CUELLAR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
433247
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 1:57 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
SMITH, CEDRICK
Booking #:
433246
Booking Date:
04-21-2021 – 12:20 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ROCKY
Booking #:
433245
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 11:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
MORENO, AMY
Booking #:
433244
Release Date:
04-21-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR TO COURT DATE
$1709.20
Eubank, Courtney
Booking #:
433243
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
433242
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$500.00
ESCOBEDO, JOSE
Booking #:
433241
Release Date:
04-20-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 DWLI2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X 1
$3134.00
ARELLANO, SAUL
Booking #:
433240
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1604.00
MORTIMER, HERBERT
Booking #:
433239
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA
$502.00
DOAN, BRADLEY
Booking #:
433238
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
11990002 RPR*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
SHOTWELL, KEITH
Booking #:
433236
Release Date:
04-20-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 11:02 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
NAVARRO, JEANNETTE
Booking #:
433237
Release Date:
04-20-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 11:00 am
Charges:
P61 HARASSMENT – THREATS
No Bond
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
433235
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 10:48 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
DOAN, REBECCA
Booking #:
433234
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 9:42 am
Charges:
35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
433233
Booking Date:
04-20-2021 – 6:51 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990078 GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo