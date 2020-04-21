Jail Log: April 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 2

Theft: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Sexual Assault: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. VAUGHN, BRITTANY Booking #: 427512 Release Date: 04-21-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 12:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427511 Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 Evans, Crystal Booking #: 427510 Booking Date: 04-21-2020 – 12:05 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE No Bond FIEGLEIN, WAYNE Booking #: 427509 Booking Date: 04-20-2020 – 9:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MEDINA, EMERALD Booking #: 427508 Booking Date: 04-20-2020 – 2:25 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RODRIGUEZ, MAGBIS Booking #: 427507 Booking Date: 04-20-2020 – 12:54 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond MARTIARENA, MARIA Booking #: 427506 Booking Date: 04-20-2020 – 10:54 am Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 Thompson, Henry Booking #: 427505 Booking Date: 04-20-2020 – 10:48 am Charges: 11990001 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1 $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597