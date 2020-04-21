Jail Log: April 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Theft: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Sexual Assault: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
VAUGHN, BRITTANY
Booking #:
427512
Release Date:
04-21-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
04-21-2020 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427511
Booking Date:
04-21-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
Evans, Crystal
Booking #:
427510
Booking Date:
04-21-2020 – 12:05 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
FIEGLEIN, WAYNE
Booking #:
427509
Booking Date:
04-20-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MEDINA, EMERALD
Booking #:
427508
Booking Date:
04-20-2020 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, MAGBIS
Booking #:
427507
Booking Date:
04-20-2020 – 12:54 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
 
MARTIARENA, MARIA
Booking #:
427506
Booking Date:
04-20-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
Thompson, Henry
Booking #:
427505
Booking Date:
04-20-2020 – 10:48 am
Charges:
11990001 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
$1000.00

