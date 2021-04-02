Jail Log: April 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Reckless Driving: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Possession: 5

Walking with Traffic: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]