Jail Log: April 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Dog, Ferret, or Pot-Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 1
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Misc TDCJ Hold: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
TORRES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432945
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 2:53 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
RIOS, JADEN
Booking #:
432944
Booking Date:
04-02-2021 – 1:31 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
DAWSON, TAYLOR
Booking #:
432943
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
432942
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAILT TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$866.00
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
432941
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
SEALS, BILLY
Booking #:
432940
Release Date:
04-02-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
SMITH, TERESA
Booking #:
432939
Release Date:
04-02-2021 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
$904.00
COOK, STEVEN
Booking #:
432938
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
SANTANA, JACOB
Booking #:
432937
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
25020021 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ENH IAT
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1046.00
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
432936
Release Date:
04-02-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$1500.00
SANDOVAL, YOLANDA
Booking #:
432935
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 7:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
RIVERA, RAY
Booking #:
432934
Release Date:
04-02-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 5:57 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
$505.00
MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN
Booking #:
432933
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
SANTILLAN, MARCELINO
Booking #:
432932
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 2:25 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
432931
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
POST, JESSIE
Booking #:
432930
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SPARKS, TANYA
Booking #:
432929
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CARRILLO, ATHINA
Booking #:
432928
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 9:27 am
Charges:
54040009 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
MEADOWS, TJ
Booking #:
432927
Release Date:
04-01-2021 – 7:58 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 7:10 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
