Jail Log: April 2, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 5 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Theft: 1

ARISPE, FRANCES Booking #: 427394 Release Date: 04-02-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 CARDENAS, RICHARD Booking #: 427393 Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 9:57 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 DWLI

MISC FTA X 3 $2866.20 GARCIA, HENRY Booking #: 427392 Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 9:46 pm Charges: 29990042 M/O* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1000.00 MUNOZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 427391 Release Date: 04-02-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HOLT, DALLION Booking #: 427390 Release Date: 04-01-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 11:42 am Charges: 23990204 THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 ENH IAT No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

