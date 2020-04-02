Closings
Jail Log: April 2, 2020

Jail Logs

Over the past 24 hours, 5 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Theft: 1
ARISPE, FRANCES
Booking #:
427394
Release Date:
04-02-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CARDENAS, RICHARD
Booking #:
427393
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 DWLI
MISC FTA X 3
$2866.20
GARCIA, HENRY
Booking #:
427392
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
29990042 M/O* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1000.00
MUNOZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
427391
Release Date:
04-02-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
427390
Release Date:
04-01-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 11:42 am
Charges:
23990204 THEFT PROP >=$100<$750 ENH IAT
No Bond
 

