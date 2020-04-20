Jail Log: April 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Possession: 4
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Theft: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Injury Child/Disabled/Elderly w/Int Bodily Injury: 2
- Assault Public Servant: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Assault Family Violence by Contact: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Theft of Material – Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 2
24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC FTA X2
35990020 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
55999999 POSSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF x7
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
