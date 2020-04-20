Jail Log: April 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Possession: 4

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Injury Child/Disabled/Elderly w/Int Bodily Injury: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault Family Violence by Contact: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Theft of Material – Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1

SIMMONS, REBECCA Booking #: 427490 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 4:52 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond MARTIN, LOUIS Booking #: 427489 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 3:20 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 BLAKE, RALPH Booking #: 427488 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 10:58 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 2 No Bond HOLCOMB, ASHLEY Booking #: 427487 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 9:24 pm Charges: 13150005 GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2 $662.00 COSTILLA, BRANDON Booking #: 427486 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 7:49 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC FTA X2 $1548.00 NAVARETTE, JAVIER Booking #: 427485 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond NICHOLS, DREW Booking #: 427484 Release Date: 04-17-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 5:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 MCALLISTER, TROY Booking #: 427483 Release Date: 04-17-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 4:53 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 TORRES, DAVID Booking #: 427482 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 4:15 pm Charges: 13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond PLEASANT, ADRIAN Booking #: 427481 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 4:10 pm Charges: 13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT No Bond DOMINO, KENTERREL Booking #: 427480 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 2:54 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990020 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 $10000.00 NICHOLSON, JON Booking #: 427499 Booking Date: 04-19-2020 – 3:58 am Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No Bond AGUILERA, CIPRIANO Booking #: 427498 Booking Date: 04-19-2020 – 3:38 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE BY CONTACT $512.00 LAROCHE, JHONNY Booking #: 427497 Booking Date: 04-19-2020 – 12:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 MUNOZ, ANTHONY Booking #: 427496 Release Date: 04-18-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 9:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 427495 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION $2168.00 RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 427494 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 6:12 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 Cruz, Mandy Booking #: 427493 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HOLT, DALLION Booking #: 427492 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 5:28 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $5000.00 PIERSON, ROBERT Booking #: 427491 Booking Date: 04-18-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: 23990143 *J/N*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond KEMP, LAETITIA Booking #: 427500 Booking Date: 04-19-2020 – 7:13 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF x7

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $742.00

