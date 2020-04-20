Jail Log: April 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Possession: 4
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Injury Child/Disabled/Elderly w/Int Bodily Injury: 2
  • Assault Public Servant: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Assault Family Violence by Contact: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Theft of Material – Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass: 1
 
SIMMONS, REBECCA
Booking #:
427490
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 4:52 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MARTIN, LOUIS
Booking #:
427489
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 3:20 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
BLAKE, RALPH
Booking #:
427488
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
HOLCOMB, ASHLEY
Booking #:
427487
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
13150005 GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
$662.00
COSTILLA, BRANDON
Booking #:
427486
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 7:49 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC FTA X2
$1548.00
NAVARETTE, JAVIER
Booking #:
427485
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NICHOLS, DREW
Booking #:
427484
Release Date:
04-17-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
427483
Release Date:
04-17-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
TORRES, DAVID
Booking #:
427482
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
13990043 *MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
PLEASANT, ADRIAN
Booking #:
427481
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
DOMINO, KENTERREL
Booking #:
427480
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990020 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2
$10000.00
 
NICHOLSON, JON
Booking #:
427499
Booking Date:
04-19-2020 – 3:58 am
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
AGUILERA, CIPRIANO
Booking #:
427498
Booking Date:
04-19-2020 – 3:38 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE BY CONTACT
$512.00
LAROCHE, JHONNY
Booking #:
427497
Booking Date:
04-19-2020 – 12:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
MUNOZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
427496
Release Date:
04-18-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
427495
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
$2168.00
RODRIGUEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
427494
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
Cruz, Mandy
Booking #:
427493
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
427492
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$5000.00
PIERSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
427491
Booking Date:
04-18-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
23990143 *J/N*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
 
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
427500
Booking Date:
04-19-2020 – 7:13 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF x7
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$742.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

