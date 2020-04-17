Jail Log: April 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

GAYTAN, JAVIER Booking #: 427478 Booking Date: 04-17-2020 – 3:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 HIGGINS, HUNTER Booking #: 427477 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 JIMINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 427476 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 427475 Release Date: 04-17-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 9:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CARBAJAL, GILBERT Booking #: 427474 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $25000.00 GRAFTON, ALEXYS Booking #: 427473 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 7:25 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CASTRO, LOUIS Booking #: 427472 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 6:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HEARON, AARON Booking #: 427471 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DAVID Booking #: 427470 Booking Date: 04-16-2020 – 7:11 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597