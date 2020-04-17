Jail Log: April 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 3
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
GAYTAN, JAVIER
Booking #:
427478
Booking Date:
04-17-2020 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HIGGINS, HUNTER
Booking #:
427477
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
JIMINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
427476
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
427475
Release Date:
04-17-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 9:03 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CARBAJAL, GILBERT
Booking #:
427474
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$25000.00
GRAFTON, ALEXYS
Booking #:
427473
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CASTRO, LOUIS
Booking #:
427472
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 6:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HEARON, AARON
Booking #:
427471
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
427470
Booking Date:
04-16-2020 – 7:11 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

