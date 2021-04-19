Jail Log: April 17-19, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Conner Featherston

Conner Featherston was taken into custody at approximately 6:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Featherston was set at $20,000 for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation and $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, for a total of $40,000. Featherston was released at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 9
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 7
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Assault by Contact – FV: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Misc USM Hold: 1
  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • No Signal of Intent: 1
  • Assault Class C – By Threat: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • DOC – Abusive Language: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
RAMIREZ, BOBBY
Booking #:
433223
Booking Date:
04-19-2021 – 2:57 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$512.00
THOMPSON, JANA
Booking #:
433222
Booking Date:
04-19-2021 – 12:46 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALD
54999999 EXPIRED LICENSE/IDETIFICATION
54999999 FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA x 3
$7347.00
PIERCE, BRENDAN
Booking #:
433221
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GALARZA, KORINA
Booking #:
433220
Release Date:
04-18-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
433219
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$462.00
MOORE, CURTIS
Booking #:
433218
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 10:24 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433217
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 4:58 am
Charges:
54999999 Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic
$264.00
ELLINGBURG, ANNETTE
Booking #:
433216
Release Date:
04-18-2021 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 4:37 am
Charges:
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
$420.00
NEIRA, SANTANA
Booking #:
433215
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MENDOZA, BRANDY
Booking #:
433214
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 2:51 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-BY THREAT
$512.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
433213
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 Poss/Del Drug Paraphenalia
MISC CPF X4
$662.00
Mulanax, Colton
Booking #:
433212
Booking Date:
04-18-2021 – 1:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Fitzpatrick, Tate
Booking #:
433211
Release Date:
04-18-2021 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
433210
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
NEECE, TERRY
Booking #:
433209
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 7:54 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2106.00
FEATHERSTON, CONNER
Booking #:
433208
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
MUNOZ, ANA
Booking #:
433207
Release Date:
04-17-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$2038.00
ROACH, DAVID
Booking #:
433206
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
53990020 *RPR*FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
$1986.00
RODRIGUEZ, NOE
Booking #:
433205
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
 
PENA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
433204
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 4:58 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
PENA, RICHARD
Booking #:
433203
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 3:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Jimenez, Antonio
Booking #:
433202
Release Date:
04-17-2021 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 2:36 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 STOP SIGN VIOLATION
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 4
MISC VPTA x 2
$2982.00
AFFLECK, RAYMOND
Booking #:
433201
Booking Date:
04-17-2021 – 1:56 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433200
Release Date:
04-16-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$500.00
MCKINNEY, CODY
Booking #:
433199
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54040010 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$8500.00
HULL, JAKE
Booking #:
433198
Release Date:
04-17-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
ROSSER, BRENT
Booking #:
433195
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FV
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREEAT- FV
$1024.00
NORTON, ANNETTE
Booking #:
433197
Release Date:
04-16-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$1000.00
MOLINA, RICARDO
Booking #:
433196
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DAVIS, ELIJAH
Booking #:
433194
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
VASQUEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
433193
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$3000.00
Davis, September
Booking #:
433192
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 7:09 pm
Charges:
16020010 *GOB*TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
No Bond
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
433191
Release Date:
04-16-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
WALLACE, WAYNE
Booking #:
433190
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOPEZ, CARMEN
Booking #:
433189
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
FERGUSON, CONARY
Booking #:
433188
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
Russell, Jerry
Booking #:
433187
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
HAWKINS, COLBY
Booking #:
433186
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
MISC USM HOLD
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JESUS
Booking #:
433185
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
KETCHERSIDE, DALTON
Booking #:
433184
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 6:49 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$3306.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

