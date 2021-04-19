Jail Log: April 17-19, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Conner Featherston was taken into custody at approximately 6:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.
Bail for Featherston was set at $20,000 for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation and $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, for a total of $40,000. Featherston was released at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 9
- Driving While Intoxicated: 7
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Assault by Contact – FV: 1
- Theft: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Misc USM Hold: 1
- Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
- No Signal of Intent: 1
- Assault Class C – By Threat: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- DOC – Abusive Language: 1
[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALD
54999999 EXPIRED LICENSE/IDETIFICATION
54999999 FAILURE TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA x 3
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 Poss/Del Drug Paraphenalia
MISC CPF X4
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
53990020 *RPR*FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *J/N*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 STOP SIGN VIOLATION
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 4
MISC VPTA x 2
54040010 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
16029999 ASSAULT BY THREEAT- FV
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
MISC NO DL
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597