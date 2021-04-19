Jail Log: April 17-19, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 40 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Conner Featherston

Conner Featherston was taken into custody at approximately 6:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 for a warrant issued by the 51st District Court.

Bail for Featherston was set at $20,000 for Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation and $20,000 for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, for a total of $40,000. Featherston was released at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 9

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

No Driver’s License: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault by Contact – FV: 1

Theft: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Misc USM Hold: 1

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

No Signal of Intent: 1

Assault Class C – By Threat: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

DOC – Abusive Language: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]