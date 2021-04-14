Jail Log: April 14, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Forgery Financial Instrument – Elderly: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
CARBAJAL, JAVIER
Booking #:
433144
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 4:23 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RAMON, RICHARD
Booking #:
433143
Release Date:
04-14-2021 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 DRIVING WITHOUT LIGHTS
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA
$4272.00
ROSALES, JOSE
Booking #:
433142
Booking Date:
04-14-2021 – 2:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FUENTES, LINDA
Booking #:
433141
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
25890020 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY
No Bond
JONES, ROBERT
Booking #:
433140
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
433139
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$962.00
OSEGUERA, DEVIN
Booking #:
433138
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
No Bond
HENNIGAN, DYLAN
Booking #:
433137
Release Date:
04-13-2021 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
THOMAS, JUSTICE
Booking #:
433136
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
PEREZ-MELCHOR, MARIO
Booking #:
433135
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 3:43 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SCROGUM, NOLAN
Booking #:
433134
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 2:26 pm
Charges:
25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
$10000.00
BURNS, KERRY
Booking #:
433133
Release Date:
04-13-2021 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 10:11 am
Charges:
54040011 GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

