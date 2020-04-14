Jail Log: April 14, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
 
Burgins, Natalie
Booking #:
427462
Booking Date:
04-14-2020 – 4:33 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
427461
Release Date:
04-14-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X1
$1500.00
SAN AGUSTIN, ALEJANDRA
Booking #:
427459
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1038.00
RIVERA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
427460
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427458
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
427457
Release Date:
04-13-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley