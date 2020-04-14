Jail Log: April 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Burgins, Natalie Booking #: 427462 Booking Date: 04-14-2020 – 4:33 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO Booking #: 427461 Release Date: 04-14-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 10:09 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X1 $1500.00 SAN AGUSTIN, ALEJANDRA Booking #: 427459 Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 7:39 pm Charges: 35990003 MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1038.00 RIVERA, JONATHAN Booking #: 427460 Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 7:37 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 427458 Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 4:47 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 427457 Release Date: 04-13-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 3:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

