Jail Log: April 13, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc FTA: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Dog off Leash: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
RAMON, JUAN
Booking #:
433132
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 5:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
 
VASQUEZ, MARC
Booking #:
433131
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 4:47 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTAG*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
SMITH, AARON
Booking #:
433130
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 3:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
433129
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 1:40 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
No Bond
HUNTER, EARNEST
Booking #:
433128
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 1:26 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
BROOKS, JAMES
Booking #:
433127
Booking Date:
04-13-2021 – 12:17 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
ROBISON, CODY
Booking #:
433126
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FTA x 2
MISC VPTA x 1
$3276.20
WARD, DEREK
Booking #:
433125
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 7:19 pm
Charges:
13150011 *FTA*AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
$10000.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
433124
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$132.00
SHOMAKER, MARVINE
Booking #:
433123
Release Date:
04-12-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
RAMOS, JULIANNA
Booking #:
433122
Release Date:
04-12-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 3
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1024.00
 
IBARRA, OLIVIA
Booking #:
433120
Release Date:
04-12-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
13990001 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
PEREZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
433121
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 * COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PEREZ, DANIEL
Booking #:
433119
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 12:37 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
WILLIAMS, ALESIA
Booking #:
433118
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 10:52 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ALBERT, KENNETH
Booking #:
433117
Release Date:
04-12-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2021 – 10:47 am
Charges:
73999999 DOG OFF LEASH
73999999 WATER , WASTEWATER, SEWAGE & GARBAGE
$794.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo