Jail Log: April 11-13, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Stalking: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2

Theft: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 4

Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 427440 Release Date: 04-11-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 2:40 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 427439 Release Date: 04-11-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 10:05 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 4 $3532.00 CONTRERAS, GABRIEL Booking #: 427438 Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 8:51 pm Charges: 13160014 STALKING

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE X2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC VPTA X 6 $7304.20 VASQUEZ-DOMINGUEZ, JUAN Booking #: 427436 Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 2:57 pm Charges: 13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond WHEELER, JERRY Booking #: 427435 Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 2:28 pm Charges: 23990198 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K No Bond WILSON, BRANDON Booking #: 427448 Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 3:32 am Charges: 13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 $5422.00 RATHMELL, CASSIDY Booking #: 427447 Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 2:22 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 VALENZUELA, LLUVIA Booking #: 427446 Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 12:27 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $11000.00 LEE, TAYLOR Booking #: 427445 Release Date: 04-12-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 GARCIA-IGLECIAS, ZEUS Booking #: 427444 Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 11:48 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 427443 Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 FERRETIZ-FLORES, LUCAS Booking #: 427442 Release Date: 04-12-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 Cuellar, Gabriel Booking #: 427441 Booking Date: 04-11-2020 – 12:57 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 $2330.00 REEL, BRIAN Booking #: 427456 Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 2:00 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ISAACS, DEANNA Booking #: 427455 Booking Date: 04-13-2020 – 1:55 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 BAILEY, MCKINZIE Booking #: 427453 Release Date: 04-13-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 10:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 OLDAKER, JORDAN Booking #: 427452 Release Date: 04-13-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 10:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $1500.00 OLDAKER, CAMERON Booking #: 427451 Release Date: 04-13-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $1500.00 MUNIZ, ALEJOS Booking #: 427450 Release Date: 04-12-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 12:34 pm Charges: 23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54990067 J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond BARBEE, MARY Booking #: 427449 Booking Date: 04-12-2020 – 11:26 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597