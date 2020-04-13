Jail Log: April 11-13, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Stalking: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 4
  • Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
 
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
427440
Release Date:
04-11-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
427439
Release Date:
04-11-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 4
$3532.00
CONTRERAS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
427438
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
13160014 STALKING
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 6
$7304.20
VASQUEZ-DOMINGUEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
427436
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
13150005 MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
WHEELER, JERRY
Booking #:
427435
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
23990198 COMM*THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
No Bond
 
WILSON, BRANDON
Booking #:
427448
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
$5422.00
RATHMELL, CASSIDY
Booking #:
427447
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 2:22 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
VALENZUELA, LLUVIA
Booking #:
427446
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 12:27 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$11000.00
LEE, TAYLOR
Booking #:
427445
Release Date:
04-12-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GARCIA-IGLECIAS, ZEUS
Booking #:
427444
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
427443
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
FERRETIZ-FLORES, LUCAS
Booking #:
427442
Release Date:
04-12-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Cuellar, Gabriel
Booking #:
427441
Booking Date:
04-11-2020 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
$2330.00
 
REEL, BRIAN
Booking #:
427456
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 2:00 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ISAACS, DEANNA
Booking #:
427455
Booking Date:
04-13-2020 – 1:55 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
BAILEY, MCKINZIE
Booking #:
427453
Release Date:
04-13-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
OLDAKER, JORDAN
Booking #:
427452
Release Date:
04-13-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$1500.00
OLDAKER, CAMERON
Booking #:
427451
Release Date:
04-13-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$1500.00
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
427450
Release Date:
04-12-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
23990191 J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990067 J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
BARBEE, MARY
Booking #:
427449
Booking Date:
04-12-2020 – 11:26 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley