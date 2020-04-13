Jail Log: April 11-13, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Stalking: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
- Theft: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 4
- Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 4
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE X2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 6
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990067 J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
