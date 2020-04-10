Jail Log: April 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 2

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Garcia, Marcy Booking #: 427434 Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 2:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR $1000.00 TORRES, THOMAS Booking #: 427433 Release Date: 04-10-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 04-10-2020 – 12:08 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 DUENAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 427432 Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 4 $5710.00 HICKS, DANNY Booking #: 427431 Release Date: 04-10-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 10:46 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 SPEEDING X1

55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X1 $2666.20 WOOD, LESLIE Booking #: 427430 Release Date: 04-10-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 427429 Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1124.00 MARTIARENA-GARIVO, ROBERTO Booking #: 427428 Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 5:47 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond LEIJA, RENE Booking #: 427427 Booking Date: 04-09-2020 – 10:05 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

