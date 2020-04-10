Jail Log: April 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evidence w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 2
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
 
Garcia, Marcy
Booking #:
427434
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 2:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
TORRES, THOMAS
Booking #:
427433
Release Date:
04-10-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
04-10-2020 – 12:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DUENAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427432
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 4
$5710.00
HICKS, DANNY
Booking #:
427431
Release Date:
04-10-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 SPEEDING X1
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X1
$2666.20
WOOD, LESLIE
Booking #:
427430
Release Date:
04-10-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
427429
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 7:11 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1124.00
MARTIARENA-GARIVO, ROBERTO
Booking #:
427428
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
LEIJA, RENE
Booking #:
427427
Booking Date:
04-09-2020 – 10:05 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond

