Jail Log: April 1, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • No Drivers License: 1
  • Possession: 6
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive – Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correct Facility: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shltr/Suprfund/Instrt: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search/Transport: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
DUNN, MARCUS
Booking #:
432926
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 5:00 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
WEST, STEVEN
Booking #:
432925
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 4:41 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPFX9
$690.00
FRANKLIN, DEVONTE
Booking #:
432924
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 2:31 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENTX2
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X3
$4436.00
SPATH, WAYNE
Booking #:
432923
Release Date:
04-01-2021 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 1:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
Castillo, Isac
Booking #:
432922
Booking Date:
04-01-2021 – 12:35 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
VICKERS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
432921
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
22990002 *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
GILL, JOHN
Booking #:
432920
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
HILL, WESLEY
Booking #:
432919
Release Date:
04-01-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
432918
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
mendez, donna
Booking #:
432917
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX10
No Bond
BEJIL, ALFRED
Booking #:
432916
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BROWN, TANNER
Booking #:
432915
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
CASKEY, JAMES
Booking #:
432914
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BARBER, AMBER
Booking #:
432913
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
$15000.00
WALTERS, SANDRA
Booking #:
432912
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 2:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HERGERT, TREVOR
Booking #:
432910
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 10:32 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$2000.00
ALEMIDA, NICOLETTE
Booking #:
432909
Release Date:
03-31-2021 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-31-2021 – 10:19 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo