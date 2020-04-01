Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Jail Log: April 1, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Deadly Conduct: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Family/Household/Date w/Weapon: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
 
Guadarrama, Leah
Booking #:
427389
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 3:52 am
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
$500.00
PENA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
427388
Booking Date:
04-01-2020 – 1:11 am
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
No Bond
 
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
427387
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1526.00
BILBO, KESHAWN
Booking #:
427386
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MILLER, ATOM
Booking #:
427385
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$8000.00
DOSSON, LATAVIA
Booking #:
427384
Release Date:
04-01-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
DEHOYOS, GASTON
Booking #:
427383
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DEHOYOS, ERENDIRA
Booking #:
427382
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CRAWFORD, MICHAEL
Booking #:
427381
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X1
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA X1
$1264.00
RODRIQUEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
427380
Release Date:
04-01-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MCDANIEL, RAYMOND
Booking #:
427379
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
ROBLEDO, EDDIE
Booking #:
427378
Booking Date:
03-31-2020 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley