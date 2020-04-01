Jail Log: April 1, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Deadly Conduct: 1

Aggravated Assault Family/Household/Date w/Weapon: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Guadarrama, Leah Booking #: 427389 Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 3:52 am Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT $500.00 PENA, ARTHUR Booking #: 427388 Booking Date: 04-01-2020 – 1:11 am Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON No Bond MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 427387 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1526.00 BILBO, KESHAWN Booking #: 427386 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 11:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MILLER, ATOM Booking #: 427385 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 10:19 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $8000.00 DOSSON, LATAVIA Booking #: 427384 Release Date: 04-01-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 9:51 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00 DEHOYOS, GASTON Booking #: 427383 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 7:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond DEHOYOS, ERENDIRA Booking #: 427382 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CRAWFORD, MICHAEL Booking #: 427381 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 6:56 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X1

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X1 $1264.00 RODRIQUEZ, JUAN Booking #: 427380 Release Date: 04-01-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 6:01 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 MCDANIEL, RAYMOND Booking #: 427379 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 4:36 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond ROBLEDO, EDDIE Booking #: 427378 Booking Date: 03-31-2020 – 4:00 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597