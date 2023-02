Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Michael Roman SO Number: 94723 Booking Number: 443717 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 3:18 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE VPTA X 1 Bond: $1172.00 Author Rameriz SO Number: 97687 Booking Number: 443716 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 3:01 am Charges: J/N ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Arthur Smith SO Number: 65727 Booking Number: 443715 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 1:59 am Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Tatum Perez SO Number: 106165 Booking Number: 443714 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 12:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION/ RENDER AID Bond: $1668.00 Shane Jones SO Number: 103650 Booking Number: 443713 Booking Date: 02-16-2023 12:07 am Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CPF*POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $500.00 Christopher Walker SO Number: 96697 Booking Number: 443712 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 11:08 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1046.00 Trevor Eckert SO Number: 87797 Booking Number: 443711 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 10:55 pm Charges: *MTR*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES BICYLE-RAN STOP SIGN Bond: $420.00 Brandy Korn SO Number: 36661 Booking Number: 443710 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 10:55 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 443709 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 7:19 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Brayden Settles SO Number: 106164 Booking Number: 443708 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 6:13 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: $35000.00 Dominic Torres SO Number: 102660 Booking Number: 443707 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 5:43 pm Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Isaiah Guajardo SO Number: 106162 Booking Number: 443703 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 3:52 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 443701 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 3:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Raymond Hernandez SO Number: 49042 Booking Number: 443706 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 3:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X14 Bond: No Bond Blake Mccollum SO Number: 106163 Booking Number: 443705 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 2:46 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $120000.00 Cody Jonas SO Number: 61919 Booking Number: 443704 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 2:27 pm Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $1000.00 Nathaniel Vickers SO Number: 95687 Booking Number: 443702 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 1:57 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) *GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $121550.00 Ismael Sosa SO Number: 101916 Booking Number: 443700 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 12:13 pm Charges: *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Brandilyn Overton SO Number: 92194 Booking Number: 443699 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 12:04 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON PARA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $550.00 Johnathan Moore SO Number: 96089 Booking Number: 443698 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 10:32 am Charges: *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Kyle Doty SO Number: 89071 Booking Number: 443697 Booking Date: 02-15-2023 9:29 am Charges: *GJI* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597