Friday Jail Logs: 46 Misc charges top list; DWIs, bad driving earn arrests

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespass – 4
  • Defective Tail Light – 1
  • Driving with License Invalid – 1
  • DWI – 2
  • DWI – 3rd or more – 1
  • Fail to Control Speed – 1
  • Fail to Drive in Single Lane – 1
  • Fail to Identify, intentionally giving False Info – 1
  • Failure to Appear – 5
  • Misc – 46
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility – 1
  • Possession – 8
  • Theft – 3
  • Violation Bond/Protective Order, Multiple times – 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

 
RIVERA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
433183
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 5:03 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MCGINNIS, WRATHER
Booking #:
433182
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 4:48 am
Charges:
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990019 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1352.00
View Profile >>>
 
TORRES, ISABEL
Booking #:
433181
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 2:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
CUSTER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433180
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 2:02 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX8
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ACEVES, EDWARD
Booking #:
433178
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
GARZA, LEVI
Booking #:
433177
Booking Date:
04-16-2021 – 12:57 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN A SINGLE LANE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPTA X 3
$4038.00
View Profile >>>
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
433176
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPFX8
MISC FTA
$502.00
View Profile >>>
HURTT, SHANNON
Booking #:
433175
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 25
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WAGG, JESSICA
Booking #:
433174
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LAWSON, DALLAS
Booking #:
433173
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
38990026 GOB* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
No Bond
View Profile >>>
ADAMS, CRISTIN
Booking #:
433172
Release Date:
04-16-2021 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
View Profile >>>
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
433171
Release Date:
04-16-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
DUERKSEN, RICKY
Booking #:
433170
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
433168
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
433167
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$2670.00
View Profile >>>
RIVERA, REYNALDO
Booking #:
433166
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 11:23 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
CHAVEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
433165
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 10:02 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
433164
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 8:06 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
433163
Release Date:
04-15-2021 – 7:28 am
Booking Date:
04-15-2021 – 6:16 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHT
$374.00
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo