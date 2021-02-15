February 13-15, 2021 Jail Log

Over the past 72 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Racing on Highway: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
 
 
MCVINNIE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
432142
Booking Date:
02-15-2021 – 1:05 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
432140
Release Date:
02-14-2021 – 9:43 am
Booking Date:
02-14-2021 – 6:28 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
MISC FTA X 3
MISC NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$2631.00
 
ROGERS, JOHN
Booking #:
432139
Release Date:
02-13-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-13-2021 – 6:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MENDOZA, JOE
Booking #:
432138
Booking Date:
02-13-2021 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
ALLISON, CARSON
Booking #:
432137
Booking Date:
02-13-2021 – 4:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X3
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
432136
Booking Date:
02-13-2021 – 4:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PEREZ, JAMIE
Booking #:
432135
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
TEAGUE, TROY
Booking #:
432134
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
VELASQUEZ, FRED
Booking #:
432133
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$1000.00
GRUBE, RICHARD
Booking #:
432132
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN
Booking #:
432131
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
432130
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 3
$2568.00
MORGAN, AMANDA
Booking #:
432129
Booking Date:
02-12-2021 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
