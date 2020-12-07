December 5-7, 2020 Jail Log: Murder among Charges

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Abel Rueda was taken into custody at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 for a warrant originating in Tom Green County.
Bail for Rueda was set at $500,000 for Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
- Possession: 10
- Public Intoxication: 3
- Reckless Driving: 1
- US Marshal Hold: 1
- Murder: 1
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Pedestrian Crossing Roadway/Not at Crosswalk: 1
- Failure to Stop at Designated Point on Stop Sign: 1
- Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 6
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER
54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER
MISC CPF X 11
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 5
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597