December 5-7, 2020 Jail Log: Murder among Charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Abel Rueda

Abel Rueda was taken into custody at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 for a warrant originating in Tom Green County.

Bail for Rueda was set at $500,000 for Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4
  • Possession: 10
  • Public Intoxication: 3
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Pedestrian Crossing Roadway/Not at Crosswalk: 1
  • Failure to Stop at Designated Point on Stop Sign: 1
  • Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
 
 
FLORES-ORTA, JOSE
Booking #:
431157
Booking Date:
12-07-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VASQUEZ, KALISTA
Booking #:
431156
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
KALSON, JUSTUS
Booking #:
431155
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
STEVENS, DANNY
Booking #:
431154
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 5:02 pm
Charges:
FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
 
Eden, Heather
Booking #:
431153
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
VALDEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
431152
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 3:14 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH
Booking #:
431151
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 2:59 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER
54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER
MISC CPF X 11
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 5
$10198.00
VINSON, CADE
Booking #:
431150
Release Date:
12-06-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 12:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
431149
Booking Date:
12-06-2020 – 12:51 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
$1894.00
PENA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431148
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
NOYOLA, ANDRES
Booking #:
431147
Release Date:
12-06-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$1630.00
LOPEZ, VINCENT
Booking #:
431146
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
FOWLER, KENNETH
Booking #:
431145
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
MCMULLAN, DAVID
Booking #:
431144
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BIENEMANN, TABATHA
Booking #:
431143
Release Date:
12-06-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
VESTAL, TRESA
Booking #:
431142
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 5:18 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RICHARD, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431141
Release Date:
12-05-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2662.00
KANDL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
431140
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 4:17 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LERMA, JEREMY
Booking #:
431139
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 2:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$924.00
GARCIA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431138
Booking Date:
12-05-2020 – 12:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC-FIGHTING
$924.00
POWELL, QUINTIN
Booking #:
431137
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 1
$662.00
COOK, CHEYENNE
Booking #:
431136
Release Date:
12-05-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
BROWN, CADE
Booking #:
431135
Release Date:
12-05-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
431134
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
$1000.00
PEACOCK, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431133
Release Date:
12-04-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
54990011 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
PHILLIPS, SKYLER
Booking #:
431132
Release Date:
12-04-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RIVERA, JOSE
Booking #:
431131
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
PRITCHARD, LEONARD
Booking #:
431130
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 2:20 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
RUEDA, ABEL
Booking #:
431129
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
09990019 MURDER
No Bond
DELRIO, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431128
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 10:00 am
Charges:
37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
BARRERA, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
431126
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 7:16 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SARGENT, DANA
Booking #:
431127
Booking Date:
12-04-2020 – 6:58 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo