December 5-7, 2020 Jail Log: Murder among Charges

Over the past 72 hours, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Abel Rueda

Abel Rueda was taken into custody at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 for a warrant originating in Tom Green County.

Bail for Rueda was set at $500,000 for Murder. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 4

Possession: 10

Public Intoxication: 3

Reckless Driving: 1

US Marshal Hold: 1

Murder: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Pedestrian Crossing Roadway/Not at Crosswalk: 1

Failure to Stop at Designated Point on Stop Sign: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

FLORES-ORTA, JOSE Booking #: 431157 Booking Date: 12-07-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 VASQUEZ, KALISTA Booking #: 431156 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 11:29 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond KALSON, JUSTUS Booking #: 431155 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 10:17 pm Charges: 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 STEVENS, DANNY Booking #: 431154 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 5:02 pm Charges: FTA CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 6 No Bond Eden, Heather Booking #: 431153 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 VALDEZ, DAVID Booking #: 431152 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 3:14 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 RODRIGUEZ, KENNETH Booking #: 431151 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 2:59 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUB

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 MPH OVER

MISC CPF X 11

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X 5 $10198.00 VINSON, CADE Booking #: 431150 Release Date: 12-06-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 12:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 431149 Booking Date: 12-06-2020 – 12:51 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2 $1894.00 PENA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 431148 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 11:58 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 NOYOLA, ANDRES Booking #: 431147 Release Date: 12-06-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 11:10 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR $1630.00 LOPEZ, VINCENT Booking #: 431146 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 11:09 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 FOWLER, KENNETH Booking #: 431145 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 9:55 pm Charges: 54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond MCMULLAN, DAVID Booking #: 431144 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 7:51 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BIENEMANN, TABATHA Booking #: 431143 Release Date: 12-06-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 6:35 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 VESTAL, TRESA Booking #: 431142 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 5:18 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RICHARD, JONATHAN Booking #: 431141 Release Date: 12-05-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 4:26 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2662.00 KANDL, MATTHEW Booking #: 431140 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 4:17 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond LERMA, JEREMY Booking #: 431139 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 2:41 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING $924.00 GARCIA, JOSHUA Booking #: 431138 Booking Date: 12-05-2020 – 12:14 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DOC-FIGHTING $924.00 POWELL, QUINTIN Booking #: 431137 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X 1 $662.00 COOK, CHEYENNE Booking #: 431136 Release Date: 12-05-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 10:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 BROWN, CADE Booking #: 431135 Release Date: 12-05-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 10:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JOSE Booking #: 431134 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G $1000.00 PEACOCK, JOSHUA Booking #: 431133 Release Date: 12-04-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: 54990011 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 PHILLIPS, SKYLER Booking #: 431132 Release Date: 12-04-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 5:41 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond RIVERA, JOSE Booking #: 431131 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond PRITCHARD, LEONARD Booking #: 431130 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 2:20 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond RUEDA, ABEL Booking #: 431129 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 12:04 pm Charges: 09990019 MURDER No Bond DELRIO, JUSTIN Booking #: 431128 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 10:00 am Charges: 37040009 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond BARRERA, ELIZABETH Booking #: 431126 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 7:16 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SARGENT, DANA Booking #: 431127 Booking Date: 12-04-2020 – 6:58 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597