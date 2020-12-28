Christmas weekend jail logs: Criminal Mischief, Destroy School among charges

Jail Logs

Over the past 84 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence – 8
  • Burglary-Habitation – 2
  • Contempt of Court – 1
  • Criminal Mischief, >=$750<$30K Destroy School – 1
  • Criminal Trespass – 3
  • Delivery Drug Paraphernalia – 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated – 11
  • Driving While License Invalid – 4
  • Driving While License Suspended – 1
  • Evading Arrest – 4
  • Failure to Appear – 18
  • Failure to Stop Leave Info Attended Vehicle – 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer Imminent Danger – 1
  • Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 2
  • Misc – 32
  • No Driver’s License – 1
  • Parole Violation – 2
  • Pedestrian Walking with Traffic – 1
  • Possession – 25
  • Public Intoxication – 6
  • Racing on Highway – 2
  • Resisting Arrest – 2
  • Stop Sign – 1
  • Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Intent to Impair – 1
  • Theft – 3
  • Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility – 1
  • Unlawful Restraint – 1
  • Violation Promise to Appear – 3
 
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
431470
Booking Date:
12-28-2020 – 4:28 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54999999 PEDESTRAIN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1814.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
431469
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
23990192 THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 1
$1546.00
MARTINEZ, JOE
Booking #:
431468
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1000.00
MEDINA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431467
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
BARRIENTOS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
431466
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID-SUSPENDED
No Bond
BOYD, RICHARD
Booking #:
431465
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$500.00
PHILIPP, HAROLD
Booking #:
431464
Release Date:
12-27-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X6
MISC POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
$4536.00
GARCIA, JIMMY
Booking #:
431463
Release Date:
12-27-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA x2
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA x2
$3850.00
GARCIA, VICTORIA
Booking #:
431462
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 12:27 pm
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
DOVE, DUSTIN
Booking #:
431461
Release Date:
12-27-2020 – 9:13 am
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 7:27 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC VPTA
$2370.00
LUDLOW, THOMAS
Booking #:
431460
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 7:12 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROCHA, SARA
Booking #:
431459
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 4:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
AREVALO, SIMON
Booking #:
431458
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 3:42 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MONTALVO, YVONNE
Booking #:
431457
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 2:48 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, DAMIAN
Booking #:
431456
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 2:34 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED>0.15 BAC
$1500.00
SLOAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431455
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 1:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
RIVERA, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431451
Booking Date:
12-27-2020 – 12:07 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DELAROSA, EDDIE
Booking #:
431454
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 11:50 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BUCHANAN, EZEKIEL
Booking #:
431453
Release Date:
12-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
POPE, JAMES
Booking #:
431452
Release Date:
12-27-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 11:30 pm
Charges:
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
$500.00
GREEN, BENTLEY
Booking #:
431450
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
$2500.00
RHODES, ANDREA
Booking #:
431449
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
O’BANON, KRISTA
Booking #:
431448
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
OBANON, STANLEY
Booking #:
431447
Release Date:
12-26-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARROYO-ARENAS, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431446
Release Date:
12-26-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 3:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SATTERFIELD, STEVEN
Booking #:
431445
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
ABLE, RICHARD
Booking #:
431444
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 10:04 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
LATHAM, RAGENE
Booking #:
431443
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 4:46 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ROBISON, SASHA
Booking #:
431442
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 2:54 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$420.00
JOHNSON, TRISTAN
Booking #:
431441
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$3662.00
REYES, RUBEN
Booking #:
431440
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 2:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
431439
Booking Date:
12-26-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
VALLE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431438
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2512.00
MCCLEERY, SUZI
Booking #:
431437
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARCIA, RENE
Booking #:
431436
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$500.00
RODGERS, ELMO
Booking #:
431435
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 9:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA
Booking #:
431434
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 *MTR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 *MTR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
FOY, JESSICA
Booking #:
431433
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
PHAM, TOAN
Booking #:
431432
Release Date:
12-25-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MORGAN, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
431431
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 7:44 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Harris, Terrance
Booking #:
431430
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 4:14 am
Charges:
29990049 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$30K DESTROY SCHOOL
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
No Bond
GASPAR, ROGELIO
Booking #:
431429
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 3:20 am
Charges:
48010011 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 FAIL TO STOP LEAVE INFORMATION ATTENDED VEHICLE
$2668.00
MARES, CONNIE
Booking #:
431428
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 2:49 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X7
No Bond
GARCIA, ESTEBAN
Booking #:
431427
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 1:07 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ORTEGA, BALTAZAR
Booking #:
431426
Booking Date:
12-25-2020 – 12:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
$2172.00
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
431425
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CAMPOS, ANTONIO
Booking #:
431424
Release Date:
12-25-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431423
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 8
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$5140.00
SMITH, GERALD
Booking #:
431422
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PAZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431420
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 1:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 14
$462.00
FELIX, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431421
Booking Date:
12-24-2020 – 8:52 am
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 CPF X 1
MISC FTA
$1002.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

