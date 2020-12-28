Christmas weekend jail logs: Criminal Mischief, Destroy School among charges

Over the past 84 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence – 8
- Burglary-Habitation – 2
- Contempt of Court – 1
- Criminal Mischief, >=$750<$30K Destroy School – 1
- Criminal Trespass – 3
- Delivery Drug Paraphernalia – 2
- Driving While Intoxicated – 11
- Driving While License Invalid – 4
- Driving While License Suspended – 1
- Evading Arrest – 4
- Failure to Appear – 18
- Failure to Stop Leave Info Attended Vehicle – 1
- Fleeing Police Officer Imminent Danger – 1
- Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance – 2
- Misc – 32
- No Driver’s License – 1
- Parole Violation – 2
- Pedestrian Walking with Traffic – 1
- Possession – 25
- Public Intoxication – 6
- Racing on Highway – 2
- Resisting Arrest – 2
- Stop Sign – 1
- Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Intent to Impair – 1
- Theft – 3
- Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility – 1
- Unlawful Restraint – 1
- Violation Promise to Appear – 3
54999999 PEDESTRAIN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X 1
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID-SUSPENDED
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
MISC POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA x2
MISC STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA x2
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC VPTA
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48010020 *MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50130001 *GJI* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
57070020 *MTR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54999999 FAIL TO STOP LEAVE INFORMATION ATTENDED VEHICLE
MISC CPF X7
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X 14
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 CPF X 1
MISC FTA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597