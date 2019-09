9/9/19 Jail Log

Monday, September 9, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 7

Public Intoxication: 11

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Possession: 12

Theft: 3

Contempt of Court – Child Support: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Harassment: 2

Criminal Mischief: 2

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Assault by Contact – Police Officer: 1

Burglary of Vehicle: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Fail to Stop and Leave Information: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

GONZALES, NOEL

Booking #:

423577

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 4:15 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$500.00

HALL, JADE

Booking #:

423576

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 4:05 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BUSTOS, CRISTIAN

Booking #:

423575

Booking Date:

09-09-2019 – 2:06 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT=POLICE OFFICER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

$1934.00

HOLCOMB, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423574

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 9:58 pm

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

$500.00

ROSALES, AUGUSTINE

Booking #:

423573

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 9:56 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SCOTT, LISA

Booking #:

423572

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 9:40 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

$942.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423571

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

423570

Release Date:

09-09-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 6:08 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

ORTIZ, OMAR

Booking #:

423569

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 2:25 pm

Charges:

48010017 *FTA*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$2000.00

WOODS, JACOB

Booking #:

423568

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 2:10 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

ARREDONDO, MOSES

Booking #:

423567

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 9:22 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION

54999999 NO DL

$1052.00

GARCIA, RENE

Booking #:

423566

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 8:37 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RAMIREZ, KONRAD

Booking #:

423565

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 1:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 7:16 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X1

$1000.00

TAPIA, ANDRES

Booking #:

423564

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 3:47 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

WARREN, JOHN

Booking #:

423563

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 3:40 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

FILANDA, FARRAH

Booking #:

423562

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 2:26 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

SIMMONS, ROBERT

Booking #:

423561

Booking Date:

09-08-2019 – 2:01 am

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

No Bond

SISSEL, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423560

Release Date:

09-08-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 10:57 pm

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$2000.00

FLORES, BRYAN

Booking #:

423559

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 9:46 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

TORRES, JUAN

Booking #:

423558

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 9:31 pm

Charges:

22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

LAWSON, THOMAS

Booking #:

423557

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 8:59 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$1000.00

CONKLIN, DAVID

Booking #:

423556

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 8:44 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LOZOYA, LILIANA

Booking #:

423555

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 7:24 pm

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC ICE HOLD

$1000.00

REYES, JONATHAN

Booking #:

423554

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 7:21 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

$642.00

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

423553

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 6:46 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$942.00

ESTRADA, ABRAHAM

Booking #:

423552

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 6:37 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

PEREZ, BRANDON

Booking #:

423551

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 4:59 pm

Charges:

13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

99999999 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$500.00

MCDONALD, ROBERT

Booking #:

423550

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 4:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1920.00

TREJO, MAGDALENO

Booking #:

423549

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

THOMAS, ARTHUR

Booking #:

423548

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 11:56 am

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

No Bond

LOPEZ, CALEB

Booking #:

423547

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 11:11 am

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$500.00

DOTY, JEREMY

Booking #:

423546

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 9:11 am

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

$25000.00

GRAYSON, LANIYA

Booking #:

423545

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 8:58 am

Charges:

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

$500.00

BEHRENS, HOLLY

Booking #:

423544

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 6:30 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

COTTO, JAMES

Booking #:

423542

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 4:38 am

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

GOMEZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423541

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 4:16 am

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

SALDIVAR, RAYMOND

Booking #:

423540

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 3:25 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X3

$2088.00

MEDINA, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423539

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 3:03 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

LOPEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

423538

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 2:43 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BARRON, RICHARD

Booking #:

423537

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 1:37 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Booking #:

423536

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 1:30 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

ENRIQUEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

423535

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 1:06 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

$3248.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423534

Booking Date:

09-07-2019 – 12:24 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1

$1524.00

SADLER, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423533

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 10:38 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM* CONTEMPT OF COURT-CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

423532

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 10:30 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

LEWALLEN, MARGARET

Booking #:

423531

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 9:47 pm

Charges:

23990196 *JN*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MENDOZA, TRINIDAD

Booking #:

423530

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 8:29 pm

Charges:

3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR

ER EXPIRED REGISTRATION

$938.00

CRUZ, ROLAND

Booking #:

423529

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 7:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

WEST, STEVANDRE

Booking #:

423528

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 7:24 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$2482.00

POUNDS, ADAM

Booking #:

423527

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

13160012 HARASSMENT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$942.00

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

423526

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

ACOSTA, JAZMYNE

Booking #:

423525

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 9:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 5:22 pm

Charges:

29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423524

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 3:23 pm

Charges:

37040001 *COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423522

Release Date:

09-07-2019 – 12:58 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 2:35 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

YATES, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423523

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990031 *CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

SPRADLEY, JANET

Booking #:

423521

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 10:37 am

Charges:

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

CARRASCO, DESTINEY

Booking #:

423520

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 11:58 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 10:12 am

Charges:

57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

FERNANDEZ, ANDREA

Booking #:

423519

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 8:55 am

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

$500.00

COMPTON, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

423518

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 7:35 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

