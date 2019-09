9/6/19 Jail Log

Friday, September 6, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Nonpayment of Criminal Support: 1

Possession: 5

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 2

Theft: 1

Consumption of Alcohol – Minor: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

MITCHELL, JAMES

Booking #:

423517

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 4:30 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

GUERETTE, CODY

Booking #:

423516

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 3:50 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

LOCKRIDGE, MASON

Booking #:

423515

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 2:40 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SIPES, DANNY

Booking #:

423514

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 2:18 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

423513

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HOLLAND, LEONARDO

Booking #:

423512

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 12:20 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SALAS, MELISSA

Booking #:

423511

Booking Date:

09-06-2019 – 12:08 am

Charges:

MISC NONPAYMENT OF CRIMINAL SUPPORT

$1500.00

SNYDER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423510

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 9:53 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

FALCON, CRUZ

Booking #:

423509

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 9:32 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

COTTO, SINCERE

Booking #:

423508

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 8:16 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

GALINDO, ISIAH

Booking #:

423507

Release Date:

09-06-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 8:13 pm

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

RANGEL, JESSICA

Booking #:

423506

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 5:44 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

PEREZ, VANESSA

Booking #:

423505

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 5:29 pm

Charges:

23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC CPF X 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

AHOLA, MARK

Booking #:

423504

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 4:43 pm

Charges:

35620008 CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

CORONA, AMPARO

Booking #:

423503

Release Date:

09-05-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

CARRILLO, MAURO

Booking #:

423502

Release Date:

09-05-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 3:23 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

HOY, BRITTANY

Booking #:

423501

Release Date:

09-05-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 2:04 pm

Charges:

CAB CPF*CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR

INS CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

No Bond

SALAZAR, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423500

Release Date:

09-05-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 1:23 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

RIOS, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423499

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

WEIGAND, CLEMENS

Booking #:

423498

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 12:36 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

BORREGO, SANDRA

Booking #:

423497

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 12:09 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC MTR*POSS CS WITH INTENT TO DELIVER

No Bond

MCLESTER, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423496

Release Date:

09-05-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

09-05-2019 – 8:45 am

Charges:

54990067 GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$10000.00

