9/30/19 Jail Log

Monday, September 30, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 9

Public Intoxication: 1

Expired Registration: 1

Possession: 16

Public Intoxication: 3

Misc CPF: 6

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Theft: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Fail to Display Identification: 1

Disorderly Conduct (Vulgar Language): 1

Terr Threat Imp Pub Serv/Pub Fear SBI/Influ GV: 1

Terroristic Threat of Family/Household: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

LAVAS, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423986

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 2:57 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

TREVINO, RAUL

Booking #:

423985

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 2:19 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$942.00

GARCIA, FERNANDO

Booking #:

423984

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 1:19 am

Charges:

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

$1670.00

LOWRANCE, TONY

Booking #:

423983

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 12:58 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

MRAZEK, TANNER

Booking #:

423982

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 11:43 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC IINTOXICATION

$442.00

HUERTA, CYNTHIA

Booking #:

423981

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 9:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SANDOVAL, DAVID

Booking #:

423980

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 4:28 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 8:36 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

Ledesma, Angel

Booking #:

423979

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 7:38 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

MILLER, AMBER

Booking #:

423978

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY – YIELD SIGN

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X3

$4370.00

BONNER, THOMAS

Booking #:

423977

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 6:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1

$1108.60

RODRIGUEZ, MARIO

Booking #:

423976

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 5:50 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$500.00

ASEBEDO, MARIA

Booking #:

423975

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 4:31 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

MENDOZA, APRIL

Booking #:

423974

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ADAMS, TY

Booking #:

423973

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 4:24 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423972

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 4:06 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423971

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 3:18 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

PHILIPP, HAROLD

Booking #:

423970

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 1:37 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

BOHANNON, LATISHA

Booking #:

423969

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 1:32 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENCE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGESTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC VPTA X 3

$3904.00

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

423967

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 11:09 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MURCIA, MIGUEL

Booking #:

423966

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 10:33 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ERIC

Booking #:

423965

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 11:13 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 8:12 am

Charges:

35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MUES, MICHELLE

Booking #:

423964

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 8:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 6:07 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54040014 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$20442.00

GARZA, BRANDIE

Booking #:

424006

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 3:39 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RASBERRY, BRIAN

Booking #:

424005

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

MELENDEZ, OLEGARIO

Booking #:

424004

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 3:02 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

REXRODE, CALLIE

Booking #:

424003

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 2:38 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

COOPER, AUSTIN

Booking #:

424002

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 2:24 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MATA, JOSE

Booking #:

424001

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 12:28 am

Charges:

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

ELVIR, JOSHUA

Booking #:

424000

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 12:19 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ALVAREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423999

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 12:06 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SALINAS, TRISTAN

Booking #:

423998

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X5

$4436.00

CASTILLO, ADOLPHO

Booking #:

423996

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 10:31 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

MISC FTA

$16000.00

NORIEGA, JOE

Booking #:

423997

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 10:22 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

CADENA, ISAAC

Booking #:

423995

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

DAVIS-PYLE, TYLER

Booking #:

423994

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 8:58 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MONTGOMERY, LAUREN

Booking #:

423993

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

HILL, JASON

Booking #:

423992

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 6:48 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

SANCHEZ, RAMON

Booking #:

423991

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 3:38 pm

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

GARCIA, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423990

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 2:08 pm

Charges:

26050014 J/N*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

Wells, Chancey

Booking #:

423989

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 2:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 12:57 pm

Charges:

PW12115 CPF*FAIL TO DISPLAY IDENTIFICATION

PW31.092 CPF*VIOLATE LOCAL REGULATION/ORDINANCE

No Bond

WELLS, ERIC

Booking #:

423988

Release Date:

09-28-2019 – 4:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 11:58 am

Charges:

42011 CPF*DISORDERLY CONDUCT (VULGAR LANGUAGE)

No Bond

MEZA, DAMIAN

Booking #:

423987

Booking Date:

09-28-2019 – 7:32 am

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2370.00

POAGUE, RYAN

Booking #:

424020

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 3:38 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

OPARAOCHAEKWE, UGONNA

Booking #:

424019

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 2:21 am

Charges:

16020014 TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JAMES

Booking #:

424018

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 1:08 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

PENDERGRAST, FRANK

Booking #:

424017

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-30-2019 – 12:44 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WILSON, SIR

Booking #:

424016

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 11:28 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO

Booking #:

424015

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 11:20 pm

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA X 1

$1724.00

BURKE-LAPPIN, HEAVEN

Booking #:

424014

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 11:09 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

54999999 DWLI X 2

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING

MISC VPTA X 3

$13858.20

VILLARREAL, CELESTINO

Booking #:

424013

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 10:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

GARFIAS, JAIME

Booking #:

424012

Release Date:

09-29-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832932J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

$454.00

DOUGLAS, DYMOND

Booking #:

424011

Release Date:

09-29-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 4:02 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

SHERROD, ROBERT

Booking #:

424010

Release Date:

09-30-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 2:48 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

WILLIAMS, DAMONT

Booking #:

424009

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 1:45 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

72010001 CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI

No Bond

PLUMLEY, TERRY

Booking #:

424008

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 12:28 pm

Charges:

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

$5000.00

MARTIN, WAYLON

Booking #:

424007

Booking Date:

09-29-2019 – 8:16 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA

$482.00

