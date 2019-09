9/27/19 Jail Log

Friday, September 27, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Possession: 3

Misc CPF: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Theft: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Graffiti Pecuniary Loss: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

CARSON, ALVIN

Booking #:

423963

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 3:04 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

MARTIN, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423962

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 2:47 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

COGBURN-MUELLER, VICTORIA

Booking #:

423961

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 12:23 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI X1

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X1

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X1

MISC CPF X6

MISC VPTA X3

$3830.00

SHOTWELL, THOMAS

Booking #:

423960

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 12:18 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

DAVIDSON, ANGELA

Booking #:

423959

Booking Date:

09-27-2019 – 12:11 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

MITCHELL, CHARLES

Booking #:

423958

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 11:53 pm

Charges:

24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK X9

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$6730.00

PHILIPP, HAROLD

Booking #:

423957

Release Date:

09-27-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 11:45 pm

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

RODRIGUEZ, ALEX

Booking #:

423956

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 9:45 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX4

No Bond

MATA, RAFAEL

Booking #:

423955

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 7:52 pm

Charges:

35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 2 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

VEGA, KERIANNE

Booking #:

423954

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 7:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

ROBERTS, PAUL

Booking #:

423953

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JUAN

Booking #:

423952

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 4:51 pm

Charges:

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

ORONA, SABRINA

Booking #:

423951

Release Date:

09-26-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 3:07 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

SALINAS, OSCAR

Booking #:

423950

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 2:54 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER

No Bond

TEMPLE, TYRONE

Booking #:

423949

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 11:30 am

Charges:

41020025 * RPR* SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

MISC *COMM*X 7

No Bond

CARTER, BRITIAN

Booking #:

423948

Release Date:

09-26-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 8:40 am

Charges:

29990051 GRAFFITI PECUNIARY LOSS >=$100<$750

$500.00

FERNANDEZ, DANIEL

Booking #:

423947

Release Date:

09-26-2019 – 2:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 6:22 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

$2500.00

