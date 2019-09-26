9/26/19 Jail Log

Thursday, September 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Sexual Assault of a Child: 2
- Misc CPF: 2
- Burglary of a Vehicle: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1
- Possession: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
PEREZ, FABIAN
Booking #:
423946
Booking Date:
09-26-2019 – 4:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SOLIS, VANESSA
Booking #:
423945
Booking Date:
09-26-2019 – 1:19 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1224.00
CHEATHAM, KORBIN
Booking #:
423944
Booking Date:
09-26-2019 – 12:56 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
WEBER, MAX
Booking #:
423943
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
BLACK, SCOTT
Booking #:
423942
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
No Bond
NAVARRO, IGNACIO
Booking #:
423941
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
FLOREZ, MATTHEW
Booking #:
423940
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 7:12 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTAX3
$4302.00
CASTANEDA, ALONZO
Booking #:
423939
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
WISEMAN, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
423938
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 3:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY
Booking #:
423937
Release Date:
09-25-2019 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL
$500.00
MARTINEZ, AMANDA
Booking #:
423936
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 11:41 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HARRINGTON, JEAN
Booking #:
423935
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 10:49 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ANTON
Booking #:
423934
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 10:00 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ALVAREZ, MANUEL
Booking #:
423933
Release Date:
09-25-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 9:11 am
Charges:
54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
ROBLES, IGNACIO
Booking #:
423932
Release Date:
09-25-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
09-25-2019 – 7:14 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00