9/26/19 Jail Log





Thursday, September 26, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Sexual Assault of a Child: 2

Misc CPF: 2

Burglary of a Vehicle: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Possession: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

PEREZ, FABIAN

Booking #:

423946

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 4:21 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SOLIS, VANESSA

Booking #:

423945

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 1:19 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

$1224.00

View Profile >>>

CHEATHAM, KORBIN

Booking #:

423944

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 – 12:56 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WEBER, MAX

Booking #:

423943

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 11:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BLACK, SCOTT

Booking #:

423942

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 8:38 pm

Charges:

P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NAVARRO, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423941

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 7:25 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

FLOREZ, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423940

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 7:12 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC CPFX2

MISC VPTAX3

$4302.00

View Profile >>>

CASTANEDA, ALONZO

Booking #:

423939

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 4:46 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WISEMAN, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423938

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 3:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423937

Release Date:

09-25-2019 – 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 1:21 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, AMANDA

Booking #:

423936

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 11:41 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HARRINGTON, JEAN

Booking #:

423935

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 10:49 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, ANTON

Booking #:

423934

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 10:00 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

423933

Release Date:

09-25-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 9:11 am

Charges:

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROBLES, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423932

Release Date:

09-25-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 7:14 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>





