9/26/19 Jail Log

Jail Logs

Thursday, September 26, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Sexual Assault of a Child: 2
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Burglary of a Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

PEREZ, FABIAN

Booking #:

423946

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 4:21 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

SOLIS, VANESSA

Booking #:

423945

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 1:19 am

Charges:

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1

$1224.00

CHEATHAM, KORBIN

Booking #:

423944

Booking Date:

09-26-2019 12:56 am

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

WEBER, MAX

Booking #:

423943

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 11:42 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X6

No Bond

BLACK, SCOTT

Booking #:

423942

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 8:38 pm

Charges:

P53 BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

No Bond

NAVARRO, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423941

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 7:25 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA X1

$482.00

FLOREZ, MATTHEW

Booking #:

423940

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 7:12 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC CPFX2
MISC VPTAX3

$4302.00

CASTANEDA, ALONZO

Booking #:

423939

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 4:46 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WISEMAN, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423938

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 3:35 pm

Charges:

13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423937

Release Date:

09-25-2019 4:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 1:21 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS ALCOHOL

$500.00

MARTINEZ, AMANDA

Booking #:

423936

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 11:41 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HARRINGTON, JEAN

Booking #:

423935

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 10:49 am

Charges:

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, ANTON

Booking #:

423934

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 10:00 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ALVAREZ, MANUEL

Booking #:

423933

Release Date:

09-25-2019 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 9:11 am

Charges:

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

ROBLES, IGNACIO

Booking #:

423932

Release Date:

09-25-2019 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 7:14 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

