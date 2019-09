9/25/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Accident Involving Injury: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 3

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Resisting Arrest: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conv: 1

Viol Bond/Protective Order: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

MORENO, REBECCA

Booking #:

423931

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 5:25 am

Charges:

54010007 ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY

No Bond

CABRERA, JOSE

Booking #:

423930

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 12:44 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

PIERCE, NEVADA

Booking #:

423929

Booking Date:

09-25-2019 – 12:10 am

Charges:

35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

WILLIAMS, ROY

Booking #:

423928

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 11:31 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

JOHNSON, DERRICK

Booking #:

423927

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 10:32 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

CURL, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

423926

Release Date:

09-25-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 10:06 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILELICENSE INVALID

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 2

$3300.00

WARD, DOROTHY

Booking #:

423925

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 9:54 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

GONZALES, JOSE

Booking #:

423924

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$642.00

AGUIRRE, JACOB

Booking #:

423923

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 7:24 pm

Charges:

P27 VOP* RESISTING ARREST

P82 VOP* SILENT/ABUSIVE CALLS TO 9-1-1 SERVICE

No Bond

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423922

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 6:12 pm

Charges:

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

ARROYO, MARK

Booking #:

423921

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 5:51 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BIERA, MONICA

Booking #:

423920

Release Date:

09-25-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 5:17 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 1

$1000.00

JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423919

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

RICHMOND, DARRELL

Booking #:

423918

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 4:18 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

SERRANO, LUIS

Booking #:

423917

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 2:59 pm

Charges:

54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

LEE, WYNZELL

Booking #:

423916

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 2:49 pm

Charges:

54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

EVANS, ANGELICA

Booking #:

423915

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 12:16 pm

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

$25000.00

VICKERS, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423913

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 11:00 am

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

SALDIVAR, DAVID

Booking #:

423912

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 10:01 am

Charges:

13990075 COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990016 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

WILLIAMS, CHARLES

Booking #:

423911

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 9:57 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

MASCORRO, SONIA

Booking #:

423910

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 2:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 9:35 am

Charges:

54040011 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

SNYDER, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423909

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 8:59 am

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

