9/24/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Possession: 8

Misc CPF: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Theft: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Theft of Services: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Misc CPF: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Unlawful Restraint Less Than 17 Years of Age: 1

Murder: 1

Indecent Exposure: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Consuming Alcohol After Hours: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

KOHN, TREY

Booking #:

423908

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 5:32 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$2000.00

CASTILLO, JOHNNY

Booking #:

423907

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 5:23 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1642.00

MATA, CARMEL

Booking #:

423906

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 4:05 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$482.00

DURAN, SALLY

Booking #:

423905

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 4:02 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

WOODS, SUSAN

Booking #:

423904

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 1:37 am

Charges:

23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 by CHECK

MISC CPF X 25

No Bond

LANDIN, VICTOR

Booking #:

423903

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 1:10 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LEONARD, ETHAN

Booking #:

423902

Booking Date:

09-24-2019 – 12:41 am

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X 2

MISC USM HOLD

$500.00

MARTINEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423901

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:52 pm

Charges:

35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

No Bond

WESTBROOKS, KEITH

Booking #:

423900

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:17 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423898

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:08 pm

Charges:

23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423899

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:06 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

BENTON, TAMARA

Booking #:

423897

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 9:35 pm

Charges:

26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

CURTIS, CHARLES

Booking #:

423896

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 8:49 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

GARCIA, ANDREW

Booking #:

423895

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 8:10 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ALANIS, NAOMI

Booking #:

423894

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 7:01 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

ROSEMANN, RUSSELL

Booking #:

423893

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 6:46 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

$2730.00

LOSOYA, ERNESTO

Booking #:

423892

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 6:24 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

SAMANIEGO, JONATHAN

Booking #:

423891

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 2:13 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 6:12 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1831883J4

$878.00

Welch, Steven

Booking #:

423890

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 6:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

POOR, JEREMY

Booking #:

423889

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:58 pm

Charges:

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

$500.00

FUSON, JON

Booking #:

423888

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:54 pm

Charges:

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

AGUERO, ANTHONY

Booking #:

423887

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:28 pm

Charges:

10050001 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT LESS THAN 17 YRS OF AGE

No Bond

NEFF, STANLEY

Booking #:

423886

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

ROBINSON, JESSIE

Booking #:

423885

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:08 pm

Charges:

09990030 MURDER

MISC BENCH WARRANT

MISC EVADING ARREST

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC POSS CS

$500000.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423884

Release Date:

09-24-2019 – 3:58 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

53999999 INDECENT EXPOSURE

$500.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423883

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:57 pm

Charges:

35990003 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

WILSON, TYSON

Booking #:

423882

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:18 pm

Charges:

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1000.00

CLIFT, CARL

Booking #:

423881

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:12 pm

Charges:

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

POPEJOY, CALEB

Booking #:

423880

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:01 pm

Charges:

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

No Bond

GEIGER, ROBERT

Booking #:

423879

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 2:52 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 11

No Bond

CAMPBELL, CANDICE

Booking #:

423878

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 1:54 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040028 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA

No Bond

ROMINE, LEGEND

Booking #:

423877

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 1:31 pm

Charges:

54040010 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

GALINDO, ISIAH

Booking #:

423876

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 1:04 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

GARCIA, MARIA

Booking #:

423875

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 12:51 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

FELCZAK, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

423874

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 11:00 am

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$25000.00

GARCIA, ALFREDO

Booking #:

423873

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 10:28 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HUBBARD, BOJAK

Booking #:

423872

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 9:50 am

Charges:

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BRANNON, RJ

Booking #:

423871

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 10:58 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 6:48 am

