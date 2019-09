9/23/19 Jail Log

Monday, September 23, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the past 72 hours, 63 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Pedestrian Walking w/Traffic: 1

Misc CPF: 10

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Forgery Govt/National Gov Instrmoney/Secur: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Possession: 8

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting: 1

Misc Contempt of Court Nonpayment of Child Support: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 4

Assault Class C-FV: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

Theft: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Public Intoxication: 9

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Failure to Appear: 1

Violation of Occupational Drivers License: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespassing Habit/Shelter/Superfund/Infstrt: 1

GARCIA, EUGENE

Booking #:

423870

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 4:00 am

Charges:

54999999 PEDESTRAIN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$220.00

DIETRICK, LISA

Booking #:

423869

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 2:56 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

BURNEY, CALVIN

Booking #:

423868

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 2:41 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

FERNANDEZ, LAUREN

Booking #:

423867

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 3:43 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 1:57 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD

$500.00

TUCKER, JACOB

Booking #:

423866

Release Date:

09-23-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 12:30 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ISLA

Booking #:

423865

Booking Date:

09-23-2019 – 12:04 am

Charges:

25890002 *J/N*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

35990014 *J/NPOSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

PETERS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423864

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 9:03 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

$1410.00

SARZOSA, GUADALUPE

Booking #:

423863

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 8:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

MOLINA, AMANDA

Booking #:

423862

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

48990007 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, SARAH

Booking #:

423861

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 7:23 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX3

No Bond

CAMPOS, SAVANNA

Booking #:

423860

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

No Bond

VALDEZ, VELIA

Booking #:

423859

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 6:19 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

$500.00

MIDDLETON, DONALD

Booking #:

423858

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:41 pm

Charges:

53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING

54999999 VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR

$784.00

DAVENPORT, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423857

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 4:44 pm

Charges:

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT NON/PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT

$1500.00

ALLEN, SHANE

Booking #:

423856

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 3:34 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTA x 3

MISC VPTA x 3

$6540.00

Welch, Steven

Booking #:

423855

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 3:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

MCKEE, JOHN

Booking #:

423854

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 10:24 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CREE, AMY

Booking #:

423853

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 10:02 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

HERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

423852

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 7:51 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

CHAVARRIA, RENATA

Booking #:

423850

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 4:33 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

DUARTE, RICHARD

Booking #:

423851

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 4:22 am

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

No Bond

GREEN, SOPHIA

Booking #:

423849

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 3:34 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FV

$492.00

HARDIN, CASE

Booking #:

423848

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 3:28 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

MALDONADO, JORGE

Booking #:

423847

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 1:15 am

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$500.00

MINJAREZ, MELENDA

Booking #:

423846

Booking Date:

09-22-2019 – 12:31 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

GUTIERREZ, JOE

Booking #:

423845

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 11:47 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

No Bond

VALDEZ, MONICA

Booking #:

423844

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 10:26 pm

Charges:

23990191 *MTR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

CRUZ, DOMINGO

Booking #:

423843

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 10:07 pm

Charges:

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

No Bond

Adkins, Rebecca

Booking #:

423842

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:48 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX8

No Bond

MARTINEZ, MARCIAL

Booking #:

423841

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:19 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

MISC FTA X2

$2048.00

Wilkins, Seth

Booking #:

423840

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:03 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

LAWSON, THOMAS

Booking #:

423839

Release Date:

09-22-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 6:27 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1

$1024.00

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423838

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 6:23 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

WEATHERFORD, ROSS

Booking #:

423837

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 5:07 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WALKER, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423836

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 4:47 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

DURON, JENNIFER

Booking #:

423835

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

NGO, VINH

Booking #:

423834

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 3:31 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

FERTSCH, RICKY

Booking #:

423833

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 12:59 pm

Charges:

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI

$2500.00

GAITAN, ASHLEY

Booking #:

423832

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 11:37 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HERRERA, DAVID

Booking #:

423831

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 10:34 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

$1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423830

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 9:46 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$2006.00

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE

Booking #:

423829

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 8:42 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

GUTIERREZ, JOE

Booking #:

423828

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 7:53 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 CONSUMING ALCOHOL ON OFF-PREMISES

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 3

$4076.00

DE SANTIAGO ORTEGA, ALAN

Booking #:

423827

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 6:32 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

LOSOYA, JUAN

Booking #:

423825

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 5:10 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

RAMIREZ, LESLI

Booking #:

423824

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 2:48 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ROBERSON, DAKOTA

Booking #:

423823

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 2:08 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

BERMEA, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

423822

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 1:46 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1629130J4

$454.00

CREEK, JASON

Booking #:

423821

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 1:17 am

Charges:

54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

423820

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 12:48 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$422.00

WASHINGTON, ADRIAN

Booking #:

423819

Booking Date:

09-21-2019 – 12:04 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

PHELPS, ZACHARY

Booking #:

423818

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 11:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

WIGINTON, BEVANS

Booking #:

423817

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 11:35 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MARTINEZ, PEDRO

Booking #:

423816

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

50130001 *JN*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

GONZALES, JAKE

Booking #:

423815

Release Date:

09-21-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 9:26 pm

Charges:

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 15 – 24 -MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE 55 MPH IN A 40 MPF

MISC CPFX2

MISC VPTAX4

$5246.20

RIDGE, JACK

Booking #:

423814

Release Date:

09-20-2019 – 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 8:34 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730979J4

$954.00

MENDOZA, JESUS

Booking #:

423813

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 6:45 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423812

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 3:52 pm

Charges:

37040009 * COMM* POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

HIDALGO, EDDIE

Booking #:

423811

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 3:49 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x9

No Bond

SEALS, CHERILYN

Booking #:

423810

Release Date:

09-20-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X 2

$1928.00

WILSON, ROBERT

Booking #:

423809

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

24110003 *GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

No Bond

PUENTE, LISA

Booking #:

423808

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 2:33 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFx2

No Bond

VESTAL, TRESA

Booking #:

423807

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 1:58 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x2

MISC DWLI

MISC VPTA

$1318.00

FORD, TYRUS

Booking #:

423806

Booking Date:

09-20-2019 – 10:54 am

Charges:

57070019 *VOP* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

