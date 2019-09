9/19/19 Jail Log

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Unlawful Restraint: 1

Theft: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Possession: 2

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



STEWART, SALLY

Booking #:

423787

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 5:13 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

HUNT, JESSE

Booking #:

423786

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 3:36 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LOPEZ, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423785

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 3:15 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832210J4 – DISREGARD STOP SIGN

$1454.00

MONTES, CRUZ

Booking #:

423784

Booking Date:

09-19-2019 – 1:28 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

72999999 DOC ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X 1

$1916.00

KEITH, BRANDEN

Booking #:

423783

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 11:43 pm

Charges:

10990019 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

$500.00

LARA, IRENE

Booking #:

423782

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 10:04 pm

Charges:

23990191 J/N* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 SEATBELT – DRIVER

MISC VPTA X 1

$956.00

MOSBY, CURTIS

Booking #:

423781

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 11:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 9:05 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PAYNE, SAMANTHA

Booking #:

423780

Release Date:

09-19-2019 – 4:58 am

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 7:06 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

ADAME, DEEDRA

Booking #:

423779

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 7:05 pm

Charges:

29030012 J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IMP/INT PUB SERVICE <$30,000

50150004 GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE

Booking #:

423778

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 5:49 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MARTINEZ, CYNTHIA

Booking #:

423777

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 4:29 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING=10% OR OVER 44MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X3

$4306.20

KRUEGER, JEFFREY

Booking #:

423776

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

DIAZ, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423775

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

48010006 RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

BARNETT, ANDREW

Booking #:

423774

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 3:22 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GUERRERO, RAMIRO

Booking #:

423772

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 3:01 pm

Charges:

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

No Bond

SHEETS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423771

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 1:34 pm

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

DELGADO, STEVEN

Booking #:

423770

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 12:45 pm

Charges:

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC COMM X 2

No Bond

RIVA, RONALD

Booking #:

423769

Release Date:

09-18-2019 – 11:43 am

Booking Date:

09-18-2019 – 10:10 am

Charges:

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

