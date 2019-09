9/17/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Poss/Del of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Bail Jumping & Fail to Appear Felony: 1

Theft: 2

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 2

Misc Comm: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Possession: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



CORTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423743

Booking Date:

09-17-2019 – 1:45 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MCGUIRE, MERCER

Booking #:

423741

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 5:13 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 11:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$440.00

MUNOZ, JONATHON

Booking #:

423739

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 11:37 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX2

$1706.00

YOUNG, JOHN

Booking #:

423738

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 10:55 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

MONROE, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423737

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 10:08 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, BIANCA

Booking #:

423736

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 8:41 pm

Charges:

50150004 *COMM*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, ANTONIO

Booking #:

423735

Release Date:

09-17-2019 – 4:13 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 8:38 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423734

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 7:01 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2

$2066.00

CATRON, ROBERT

Booking #:

423733

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 6:43 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

No Bond

ZUNIGA, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423732

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 5:44 pm

Charges:

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

423731

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

ADAME, ELVA

Booking #:

423730

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 5:28 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1084.00

ROMAN-GONZALEZ, CESAR

Booking #:

423729

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 4:45 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM x3

No Bond

DUARTE, MARC

Booking #:

423728

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 4:10 pm

Charges:

11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

$20000.00

GLORIA, DANIEL

Booking #:

423727

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 3:37 pm

Charges:

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

REEVES, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423726

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 3:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

SANMIGUEL, STEVEN

Booking #:

423725

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 3:00 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF x1

No Bond

HARLIN, JONATHAN

Booking #:

423724

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 12:39 pm

Charges:

54010010 *VOP* ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

No Bond

ANDERSON, STACY

Booking #:

423723

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 11:42 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628942J4

$454.00

WEATHERFORD, RORY

Booking #:

423722

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 11:29 am

Charges:

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

FOREMAN, TERRY

Booking #:

423721

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 10:32 am

Charges:

26040042 *GJI*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

No Bond

