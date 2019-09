9/16/19 Jail Log

Monday, September 16, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 72 hours, 49 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Bicycle – No Headlight: 1

Possession: 8

Walking with Traffic: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually: 1

Abusive Language: 1

Theft: 5

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear Felony: 1

Public Intoxication: 6

Misc CPF: 4

No Signal of Intent 100 Of Turn: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conv: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 2

Nonpayment of Child Support: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Violation Bond/Protective Order: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

WEST, STEVANDRE

Booking #:

423720

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 2:15 am

Charges:

54999999 BICYCLE – NO HEADLIGHT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$966.00

WILHAM, JACOB

Booking #:

423719

Booking Date:

09-16-2019 – 1:35 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

$5800.00

GALINDO, ISIAH

Booking #:

423718

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 1:13 am

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 11:14 pm

Charges:

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$842.00

DEGOLLADO, ANTONIO

Booking #:

423717

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 10:10 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

$1000.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSE LUIS

Booking #:

423716

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 8:27 pm

Charges:

29990042 J/N* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

GOVEA, JUAN

Booking #:

423715

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 6:35 pm

Charges:

36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

No Bond

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423714

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 12:28 am

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 6:25 pm

Charges:

72999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

$392.00

GUTIERREZ, JOE

Booking #:

423713

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 1:58 am

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC CONSUMING ALCOHOL ON OFF-PREMISES

MISC FTA X 2

$3094.00

GASSETT, DOYLE

Booking #:

423712

Release Date:

09-15-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 4:06 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423711

Release Date:

09-16-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 3:11 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$866.00

MUNIZ, ALEJOS

Booking #:

423710

Release Date:

09-15-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 2:51 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

GROTHE, TERESA

Booking #:

423709

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 10:05 am

Charges:

50150004 J/N*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

423708

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 2:50 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

MILLER, MARCUS

Booking #:

423707

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 2:00 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

Santos, Ricardo

Booking #:

423706

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 12:59 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

GARCIA, CALIXTO

Booking #:

423705

Booking Date:

09-15-2019 – 12:22 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

$1642.00

CHAMPLIN, COREY

Booking #:

423704

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 9:38 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 2

$442.00

Bradley, Nicole

Booking #:

423703

Release Date:

09-15-2019 – 3:13 am

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 8:31 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

ZERTUCHE, AUSTEN

Booking #:

423702

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 11:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100 OF TURN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 1

$1650.00

GONZALES, SUSAN

Booking #:

423701

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 6:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

MARTINEZ, ANDREW

Booking #:

423700

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

COCKERHAM, WADE

Booking #:

423699

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 4:34 pm

Charges:

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

$500.00

NATIVIDAD, NARCISA

Booking #:

423698

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/INDENTIFICATION

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628862J4

MISC VPTA X 2

$3424.00

MARTINEZ, JESUS

Booking #:

423697

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 2:49 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

MINARD-KING, JAMES

Booking #:

423696

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 10:12 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423695

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 8:07 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

MISC FTA X 2

$2048.00

ARELLANO, SAUL

Booking #:

423694

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 8:58 am

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 7:32 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

GARCIA-LEBRON, HECTOR

Booking #:

423691

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 4:22 am

Charges:

23990191 RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26990041 GOB*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

57070010 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

BUSHNER, TRINITY

Booking #:

423690

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 3:21 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

VAZQUEZ, ADRIAN

Booking #:

423689

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 3:11 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1730283J4

$1454.00

MAHON, CHAD

Booking #:

423688

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 3:06 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ORTEGA, VERONICA

Booking #:

423687

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 2:15 am

Charges:

13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X4

$6176.00

TORRES, WILLIAM

Booking #:

423686

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:57 am

Charges:

52030024 FTA*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

TYLER, KRISTIN

Booking #:

423685

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:10 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

GAITAN, MERCEDES

Booking #:

423684

Booking Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:09 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

HOGEDA, JAMES

Booking #:

423683

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 9:44 pm

Charges:

MISC FTA*NON PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

HAYES, LE’ANDRE

Booking #:

423682

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 8:38 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

$1482.00

HERNANDEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

423681

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 8:00 pm

Charges:

25890001 GJI*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC EXPIRED REG

MISC FMFR

MISC NO DL

$1305.00

LATHAM, JANIS

Booking #:

423680

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:13 am

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 7:54 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

CASEY, JAMES

Booking #:

423679

Release Date:

09-14-2019 – 12:43 am

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 6:54 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

$424.00

COTTO, JAMES

Booking #:

423677

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

LANGE, AARON

Booking #:

423676

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

423675

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 3:10 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

BANDA, PRISCILLA

Booking #:

423674

Release Date:

09-13-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 1:10 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

PONCE, CHEYENNE

Booking #:

423673

Release Date:

09-13-2019 – 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 12:40 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

DENNIS, JAMES

Booking #:

423672

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 12:28 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$3500.00

ZEPEDA, JACOB

Booking #:

423671

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 11:20 am

Charges:

35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ESCOBEDO, STEVEN

Booking #:

423670

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 9:38 am

Charges:

35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030024 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

MUNOZ, VALENTIN

Booking #:

423669

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 9:10 am

Charges:

52030024 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

