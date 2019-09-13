9/13/19 Jail Log

Friday, September 13, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Burglary of Building: 2
- Possession: 5
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Theft: 1
- Seat belt – Children Under 8YOA: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Misc COMM: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
PATTON, TAMMY
Booking #:
423667
Booking Date:
09-13-2019 – 3:46 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
HUFFMAN, LATISHA
Booking #:
423666
Booking Date:
09-13-2019 – 12:58 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
WADKINS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
423665
Booking Date:
09-13-2019 – 12:11 am
Charges:
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
FLOREZ, ERIC
Booking #:
423664
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070010 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
JONES, TYLER
Booking #:
423663
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 9:21 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990239 PAROLE VIOLATION
$25000.00
BLUEFORD, JACOB
Booking #:
423662
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$4010.00
ROMAN-GONZALEZ, CESAR
Booking #:
423661
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
CHIPMAN, KENNETH
Booking #:
423660
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
KELLY, TERRELL
Booking #:
423659
Release Date:
09-12-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
LUCAS, TARYN
Booking #:
423658
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 4:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
MARTIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
423657
Release Date:
09-12-2019 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
54999999 SEAT BELT-CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA X2
MISC VPTA X2
$2512.00
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
423656
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
GARCIA, ALANNA
Booking #:
423655
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 1:54 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
LUDLOW, THOMAS
Booking #:
423653
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
CHADWICK, JIM
Booking #:
423654
Release Date:
09-12-2019 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 12:43 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
WISEMAN, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
423652
Release Date:
09-13-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 11:55 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
$482.00
CLEVERINGA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
423651
Release Date:
09-12-2019 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 11:30 am
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CARBAJAL, MARIESOL
Booking #:
423650
Release Date:
09-12-2019 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 10:59 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
NASH, BRIAN
Booking #:
423649
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 10:16 am
Charges:
26050014 *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$35000.00
BENDER, JACOB
Booking #:
423648
Release Date:
09-13-2019 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 9:46 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X1
No Bond
HOOPER, JOHN
Booking #:
423647
Booking Date:
09-12-2019 – 9:43 am
Charges:
35990002 **MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond