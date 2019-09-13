9/13/19 Jail Log





Friday, September 13, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Building: 2

Possession: 5

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Theft: 1

Seat belt – Children Under 8YOA: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



PATTON, TAMMY

Booking #:

423667

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 3:46 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HUFFMAN, LATISHA

Booking #:

423666

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 12:58 am

Charges:

35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WADKINS, WILLIAM

Booking #:

423665

Booking Date:

09-13-2019 – 12:11 am

Charges:

25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FLOREZ, ERIC

Booking #:

423664

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 10:03 pm

Charges:

48990009 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070010 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JONES, TYLER

Booking #:

423663

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 9:21 pm

Charges:

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990239 PAROLE VIOLATION

$25000.00

View Profile >>>

BLUEFORD, JACOB

Booking #:

423662

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 6:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$4010.00

View Profile >>>

ROMAN-GONZALEZ, CESAR

Booking #:

423661

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 6:10 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CHIPMAN, KENNETH

Booking #:

423660

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 5:39 pm

Charges:

22990001 GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KELLY, TERRELL

Booking #:

423659

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 4:20 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

View Profile >>>

LUCAS, TARYN

Booking #:

423658

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 4:10 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

MARTIN, ROBERT

Booking #:

423657

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 3:33 pm

Charges:

54999999 SEAT BELT-CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA X2

MISC VPTA X2

$2512.00

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, GILBERT

Booking #:

423656

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 3:15 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, ALANNA

Booking #:

423655

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 1:54 pm

Charges:

22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LUDLOW, THOMAS

Booking #:

423653

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 12:44 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CHADWICK, JIM

Booking #:

423654

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 12:43 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WISEMAN, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

423652

Release Date:

09-13-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 11:55 am

Charges:

13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

CLEVERINGA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423651

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 11:30 am

Charges:

35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CARBAJAL, MARIESOL

Booking #:

423650

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 10:59 am

Charges:

35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NASH, BRIAN

Booking #:

423649

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 10:16 am

Charges:

26050014 *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

$35000.00

View Profile >>>

BENDER, JACOB

Booking #:

423648

Release Date:

09-13-2019 – 1:28 am

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 9:46 am

Charges:

MISC COMM X1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HOOPER, JOHN

Booking #:

423647

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 9:43 am

Charges:

35990002 **MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>