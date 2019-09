9/12/19 Jail Log

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Possession: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Nonpayment of Child Support: 1

Criminal Trepassing: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse – Elderly: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.



RIOS, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423645

Release Date:

09-12-2019 – 2:43 am

Booking Date:

09-12-2019 – 1:03 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X1

$574.00

RODRIGUEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

423644

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 11:16 pm

Charges:

35620008 *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$2000.00

SAMANIEGO, VICTOR

Booking #:

423643

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 10:26 pm

Charges:

54990067 *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

CORTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423642

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 10:11 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SANTIAGO, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

423641

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 7:45 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

WILLIAMS, JAMES

Booking #:

423640

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 7:07 pm

Charges:

23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

MARKWELL, LEANNA

Booking #:

423639

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 6:52 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

$1224.00

BITNER, JUSTIN

Booking #:

423638

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 6:37 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC VPTA X1

$960.00

Clark, Robert

Booking #:

423637

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 5:53 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1000.00

GOMEZ, EUTIMIO

Booking #:

423636

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 5:42 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF x 7

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA x 2

$2876.00

ESQUIVEL, LISA MARIE

Booking #:

423635

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 5:16 pm

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF O FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 49MPH IN A 35 MPH

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1527582J4

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 3

RL *CPF*DISREGARD RED LIGHT (TRAFFIC SIGNAL)

$3506.20

ODELL, ELIJAH

Booking #:

423634

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990024 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

No Bond

SMITH, JOSHUA

Booking #:

423632

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 2:07 pm

Charges:

22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

FERNANDEZ, FERNANDO

Booking #:

423631

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 1:03 pm

Charges:

MISC NON PAYMENT OF CHILD SUPPORT

No Bond

MURPHY, VICKIE

Booking #:

423630

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 11:14 am

Charges:

57070010 *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

No Bond

WATANAVE, GRISELDA

Booking #:

423629

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 11:06 am

Charges:

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

No Bond

CRISP, JOHN

Booking #:

423628

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 8:46 am

Charges:

11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

$50000.00

