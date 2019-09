9/11/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

No Driver’s License: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Theft: 2

Possession: 4

Failure to Drive in Single Lane: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Assault by Threat Family Violence: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Interfere w/Emergency Request for Assistance: 1

Sale to Minors – Alcohol: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

CARDENAS, ALEXANDRIA

Booking #:

423627

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 3:41 am

Charges:

24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

CASAREZ, MARIO

Booking #:

423626

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 5:58 am

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 2:18 am

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1086.00

VILLAFRANCO, RODNEY

Booking #:

423625

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 2:14 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

BARRERA, ANDREA

Booking #:

423624

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 2:12 am

Charges:

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

FRANKLIN, DEVONTE

Booking #:

423623

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 12:27 am

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

LEECH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423622

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-11-2019 – 12:02 am

Charges:

54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

MISC VPTA X1

$1108.00

ROBLES, OSCAR

Booking #:

423621

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 11:37 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X 1

$734.00

BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN

Booking #:

423620

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 10:12 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA

$1466.00

HERNANDEZ, CAYETANO

Booking #:

423619

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 9:59 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

LEWIS, JAMES

Booking #:

423618

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 7:34 pm

Charges:

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

$500.00

REYES, DANIELLE

Booking #:

423617

Release Date:

09-11-2019 – 1:43 am

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 7:30 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE

$492.00

RODRIGUEZ, MELANIE

Booking #:

423616

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 6:55 pm

Charges:

26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

CRUZ, DOMINGO

Booking #:

423615

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 6:36 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2

$1642.00

Wood, Jade

Booking #:

423614

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 6:18 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

26990041 *RPR* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

WILLIAMS, PAUL

Booking #:

423613

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 5:30 pm

Charges:

13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

TAMEZ, JORDAN

Booking #:

423612

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 5:16 pm

Charges:

48010017 RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54990067 GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC ASSAULT

MISC FAILURE TO REG AS SEX OFFENDER

MISC MOTION TO PROCEED WITH ADJUDICATION OF GUILT – SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

MISC MTR*VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER

MISC SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER WITH PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS

$77500.00

HOUART, ROSS

Booking #:

423611

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 5:14 pm

Charges:

22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

NGUYEN, HUY

Booking #:

423610

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 4:16 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTISE

No Bond

BANDA, BOBBY

Booking #:

423609

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 4:11 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

BOND, KEVIN

Booking #:

423608

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 4:03 pm

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

No Bond

RAMOS, REBECCA

Booking #:

423607

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 2:10 pm

Charges:

41020025 SALE TO MINORS – ALCOHOL

$500.00

ODOMS, DOMINIQUE

Booking #:

423606

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 4:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 12:58 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

OROSCO, ROY

Booking #:

423605

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 11:52 am

Charges:

23990010 MTR*THEFT PROP >=$20K<$100K

No Bond

TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

423603

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 10:40 am

Charges:

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

$70000.00

LANKFORD, TROY

Booking #:

423604

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 10:39 am

Charges:

13990043 COMM*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

26040034 COMM*IMPERSONATE PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

BENESH, KRISTINA

Booking #:

423602

Release Date:

09-10-2019 – 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

09-10-2019 – 9:35 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

