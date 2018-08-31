SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, August 31, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
• Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
• Possession: 2
• Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
• Driving While License Invalid: 4
• Miscellaneous: 1
• Border Patrol Hold: 3
• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1
• Manufacture/Delivery of Marijuana: 2
• Theft of Services: 1
• Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1
• Issuance of Bad Check: 1
• Driving While Intoxicated: 1
• Theft: 1
• Misc Parole Violation: 1
• Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
|
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
|
|
|
|
ENRIQUEZ, PAUL
|
Booking #:
|
416493
|
Booking Date:
|
08-31-2018 - 1:13 am
|
Charges:
|
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
Bond:
|
$1142.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
DELAGARZA, ROBERT
|
Booking #:
|
416492
|
Release Date:
|
08-31-2018 - 5:28 am
|
Booking Date:
|
08-31-2018 - 12:45 am
|
Charges:
|
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
|
Bond:
|
$2000.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
GARCIA, CRYSTAL
|
Booking #:
|
416491
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 11:44 pm
|
Charges:
|
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
QUEZADA, JAMES
|
Booking #:
|
416490
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 8:54 pm
|
Charges:
|
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
KIRK, PAUL
|
Booking #:
|
416489
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 11:28 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 8:37 pm
|
Charges:
|
54999999 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 CPF* USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED ( GLASS COATING MATERIAL)
MISC CPF X 2
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
PADILLA, ARIELLE
|
Booking #:
|
416488
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 8:14 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC CPF X 1
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
URIAS, JUAN
|
Booking #:
|
416487
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 9:58 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 6:50 pm
|
Charges:
|
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2
|
Bond:
|
$2278.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
RAMIREZ-TOVAR, JOSE
|
Booking #:
|
416486
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 6:40 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
GUZMAN-GONZALEZ, JUAN
|
Booking #:
|
416484
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 6:35 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
RIOS-REYES, DANIEL
|
Booking #:
|
416485
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 6:33 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
SMITH, PAUL
|
Booking #:
|
416483
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 5:22 pm
|
Charges:
|
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
RIVAS, SIMON
|
Booking #:
|
416482
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 4:09 pm
|
Charges:
|
35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
|
Bond:
|
$30000.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
PONCE, VIC
|
Booking #:
|
416481
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 4:01 pm
|
Charges:
|
35990124 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE
|
Bond:
|
$20000.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
MOORE, MARIA
|
Booking #:
|
416480
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 6:28 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 3:27 pm
|
Charges:
|
23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750
|
Bond:
|
$250.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
HATTON, JORDON
|
Booking #:
|
416479
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 11:43 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 2:55 pm
|
Charges:
|
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
|
Bond:
|
$1500.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
YATES, RUSSELL
|
Booking #:
|
416478
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 2:48 pm
|
Charges:
|
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAIL TO APPEAR ON CAUSE NO. 97-2465J4
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
P70 THEFT (CHECKS - INSUFFICIENT)
|
Bond:
|
$1994.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
IVEY, DARREN
|
Booking #:
|
416477
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 9:43 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 2:09 pm
|
Charges:
|
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
|
Bond:
|
$1000.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
SHOTWELL, THOMAS
|
Booking #:
|
416476
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 1:34 pm
|
Charges:
|
23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
LEACH, EUGENE
|
Booking #:
|
416475
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 12:54 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
PHILLIPS, SHANNON
|
Booking #:
|
416474
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 10:38 am
|
Charges:
|
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
|
Bond:
|
$500.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
SMITH, MICHAEL
|
Booking #:
|
416473
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 12:43 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 10:34 am
|
Charges:
|
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
|
Bond:
|
$930.00
|
View Profile >>>
|
|
|
|
KEMP, KYLE
|
Booking #:
|
416472
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 8:15 am
|
Charges:
|
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
D25 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MUDFL NO MUD FLAPS/ IMPROPER MUD FLAPS (TOO SHORT, ETC)
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
View Profile >>>