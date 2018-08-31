SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, August 31, 2018

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

• Possession: 2

• Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

• Driving While License Invalid: 4

• Miscellaneous: 1

• Border Patrol Hold: 3

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1

• Manufacture/Delivery of Marijuana: 2

• Theft of Services: 1

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1

• Issuance of Bad Check: 1

• Driving While Intoxicated: 1

• Theft: 1

• Misc Parole Violation: 1

• Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Contact information:

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597