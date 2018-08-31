Jail Logs

8/31/18 Jail Log

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 08:39 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 08:39 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Friday, August 31, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

• Possession: 2

• Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

• Driving While License Invalid: 4

• Miscellaneous: 1

• Border Patrol Hold: 3

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence: 1

• Manufacture/Delivery of Marijuana: 2

• Theft of Services: 1

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury: 1

• Issuance of Bad Check: 1

• Driving While Intoxicated: 1

• Theft: 1

• Misc Parole Violation: 1

• Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

ENRIQUEZ, PAUL

Booking #:

416493

Booking Date:

08-31-2018 - 1:13 am

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond:

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

 

DELAGARZA, ROBERT

Booking #:

416492

Release Date:

08-31-2018 - 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-31-2018 - 12:45 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

Bond:

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

416491

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 11:44 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 1

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

QUEZADA, JAMES

Booking #:

416490

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 8:54 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KIRK, PAUL

Booking #:

416489

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 8:37 pm

Charges:

54999999 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 CPF* USE EQUIPMENT NOT APPROVED ( GLASS COATING MATERIAL)
MISC CPF X 2

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PADILLA, ARIELLE

Booking #:

416488

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 8:14 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

URIAS, JUAN

Booking #:

416487

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 6:50 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2

Bond:

$2278.00

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ-TOVAR, JOSE

Booking #:

416486

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 6:40 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GUZMAN-GONZALEZ, JUAN

Booking #:

416484

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 6:35 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIOS-REYES, DANIEL

Booking #:

416485

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 6:33 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SMITH, PAUL

Booking #:

416483

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 5:22 pm

Charges:

13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIVAS, SIMON

Booking #:

416482

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 4:09 pm

Charges:

35640012 DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond:

$30000.00

View Profile >>>

PONCE, VIC

Booking #:

416481

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 4:01 pm

Charges:

35990124 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 <1G DRUG FREE ZONE

Bond:

$20000.00

View Profile >>>

MOORE, MARIA

Booking #:

416480

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 3:27 pm

Charges:

23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750

Bond:

$250.00

View Profile >>>

HATTON, JORDON

Booking #:

416479

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 11:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 2:55 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond:

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

YATES, RUSSELL

Booking #:

416478

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 2:48 pm

Charges:

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C
FTA FAIL TO APPEAR ON CAUSE NO. 97-2465J4
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
P70 THEFT (CHECKS - INSUFFICIENT)

Bond:

$1994.00

View Profile >>>

IVEY, DARREN

Booking #:

416477

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 2:09 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond:

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SHOTWELL, THOMAS

Booking #:

416476

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 1:34 pm

Charges:

23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LEACH, EUGENE

Booking #:

416475

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 12:54 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PHILLIPS, SHANNON

Booking #:

416474

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 10:38 am

Charges:

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond:

$500.00

View Profile >>>

SMITH, MICHAEL

Booking #:

416473

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 12:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 10:34 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO LIABILITY INSURANCE

Bond:

$930.00

View Profile >>>

KEMP, KYLE

Booking #:

416472

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 8:15 am

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
D25 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MUDFL NO MUD FLAPS/ IMPROPER MUD FLAPS (TOO SHORT, ETC)

Bond:

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • 8/30/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 8/29/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green…

  • 8/28/18 Jail Log

    Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green…

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected