8/30/18 Jail Log

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 09:35 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:08 AM CDT

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, August 30, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Driving While Intoxicated - II

• Possession/Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver - IIII

• Sexual Assault of a Child - I

• Failure to Appear - I

• Failure to Identify Fugitive - I

• Theft - III

• Criminal Mischief - I

• Public Intoxication - I

• Online Solicitation of Minor - Sexual Conduct - I

• Misc ICE Hold - I

• Engage in Organized Crime - I

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence - I

• Speeding - I

• Miscellaneous - I

• Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance - I

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

 

CARRILLO, JESSICA

Booking #:

416471

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 4:47 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond:

$1000.00

MARTINEZ, JOHN

Booking #:

416470

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 2:46 am

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond:

$1500.00

ORTIZ, MICHAEL

Booking #:

416469

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 5:13 am

Booking Date:

08-30-2018 - 12:39 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond:

$1000.00

GROOVER, DOUGLAS

Booking #:

416468

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 10:55 pm

Charges:

11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

Bond:

No Bond

ROBERTSON, MIKE

Booking #:

416467

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 1:43 am

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 8:45 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on #17-2385J3
HSC365013 LITTERING

Bond:

$546.00

FLOREZ, ERIC

Booking #:

416466

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 7:40 pm

Charges:

48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

Bond:

No Bond

PINELA, JESUS

Booking #:

416465

Release Date:

08-30-2018 - 1:43 am

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond:

$500.00

ODEN, DANIEL

Booking #:

416464

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 6:13 pm

Charges:

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond:

No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES

Booking #:

416463

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 6:05 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1

Bond:

$1466.00

VALADEZ, MARK

Booking #:

416462

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 5:57 pm

Charges:

36990024 MTR*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR SEX CONDUCT

Bond:

No Bond

GONZALEZ-PONCE, SIXTO

Booking #:

416461

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 5:22 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond:

No Bond

RAMIREZ, JOSEPH

Booking #:

416460

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 5:09 pm

Charges:

23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
MISC DWLI2
MISC FAIL TO STOP & LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT
MISC VPTA x 2

Bond:

$3046.00

ODOMS, DOMINIQUE

Booking #:

416459

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 4:59 pm

Charges:

73991000 *MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Bond:

No Bond

MURPHY, LACY

Booking #:

416458

Release Date:

08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 3:40 pm

Charges:

23990067 *COMM*THEFT

Bond:

No Bond

GUTIERREZ, BYRON

Booking #:

416457

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 3:38 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond:

No Bond

PEREZ, JOE

Booking #:

416456

Release Date:

08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 3:15 pm

Charges:

13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond:

No Bond

ORDIWAY, CONAN

Booking #:

416455

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 2:08 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond:

No Bond

VALLEJO, JOSE

Booking #:

416454

Release Date:

08-29-2018 - 1:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 12:10 pm

Charges:

35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond:

No Bond

BEASLEY, JENNIFER

Booking #:

416453

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 12:03 pm

Charges:

54999999 SPEEDING - 10% OR OBER 45MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729998J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731066J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731203J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731645J4
MISC CPF x 2
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR

Bond:

$2792.00

AMOS, LUCAS

Booking #:

416452

Release Date:

08-29-2018 - 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 10:14 am

Charges:

MISC FTA* x3
MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA

Bond:

$2574.00

CRESPO, ANDREW

Booking #:

416451

Release Date:

08-29-2018 - 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-29-2018 - 9:55 am

Charges:

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

Bond:

No Bond

