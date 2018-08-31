8/30/18 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, August 30, 2018
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
• Driving While Intoxicated - II
• Possession/Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver - IIII
• Sexual Assault of a Child - I
• Failure to Appear - I
• Failure to Identify Fugitive - I
• Theft - III
• Criminal Mischief - I
• Public Intoxication - I
• Online Solicitation of Minor - Sexual Conduct - I
• Misc ICE Hold - I
• Engage in Organized Crime - I
• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence - I
• Speeding - I
• Miscellaneous - I
• Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance - I
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Contact information:
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
|
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
|
|
|
|
CARRILLO, JESSICA
|
Booking #:
|
416471
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 4:47 am
|
Charges:
|
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
|
Bond:
|
$1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
MARTINEZ, JOHN
|
Booking #:
|
416470
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 2:46 am
|
Charges:
|
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
|
Bond:
|
$1500.00
|
|
|
|
|
ORTIZ, MICHAEL
|
Booking #:
|
416469
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 5:13 am
|
Booking Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 12:39 am
|
Charges:
|
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
|
Bond:
|
$1000.00
|
|
|
|
|
GROOVER, DOUGLAS
|
Booking #:
|
416468
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 10:55 pm
|
Charges:
|
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
ROBERTSON, MIKE
|
Booking #:
|
416467
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 1:43 am
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 8:45 pm
|
Charges:
|
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on #17-2385J3
HSC365013 LITTERING
|
Bond:
|
$546.00
|
|
|
|
|
FLOREZ, ERIC
|
Booking #:
|
416466
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 7:40 pm
|
Charges:
|
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
PINELA, JESUS
|
Booking #:
|
416465
|
Release Date:
|
08-30-2018 - 1:43 am
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm
|
Charges:
|
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
|
Bond:
|
$500.00
|
|
|
|
|
ODEN, DANIEL
|
Booking #:
|
416464
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 6:13 pm
|
Charges:
|
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
JORDAN, JAMES
|
Booking #:
|
416463
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 6:05 pm
|
Charges:
|
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
|
Bond:
|
$1466.00
|
|
|
|
|
VALADEZ, MARK
|
Booking #:
|
416462
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 5:57 pm
|
Charges:
|
36990024 MTR*ONLINE SOLICIT MINOR SEX CONDUCT
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
GONZALEZ-PONCE, SIXTO
|
Booking #:
|
416461
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 5:22 pm
|
Charges:
|
MISC ICE HOLD
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
RAMIREZ, JOSEPH
|
Booking #:
|
416460
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 5:09 pm
|
Charges:
|
23990196 J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
MISC DWLI2
MISC FAIL TO STOP & LEAVE INFORMATION-FIXED OBJECT
MISC VPTA x 2
|
Bond:
|
$3046.00
|
|
|
|
|
ODOMS, DOMINIQUE
|
Booking #:
|
416459
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 4:59 pm
|
Charges:
|
73991000 *MTR*ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
MURPHY, LACY
|
Booking #:
|
416458
|
Release Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 3:40 pm
|
Charges:
|
23990067 *COMM*THEFT
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
GUTIERREZ, BYRON
|
Booking #:
|
416457
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 3:38 pm
|
Charges:
|
35990003 *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
PEREZ, JOE
|
Booking #:
|
416456
|
Release Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 7:28 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 3:15 pm
|
Charges:
|
13990031 *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
ORDIWAY, CONAN
|
Booking #:
|
416455
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 2:08 pm
|
Charges:
|
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
VALLEJO, JOSE
|
Booking #:
|
416454
|
Release Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 1:13 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 12:10 pm
|
Charges:
|
35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
|
|
|
|
BEASLEY, JENNIFER
|
Booking #:
|
416453
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 12:03 pm
|
Charges:
|
54999999 SPEEDING - 10% OR OBER 45MPH IN A 35MPH ZONE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729998J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731066J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731203J4
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731645J4
MISC CPF x 2
MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR
|
Bond:
|
$2792.00
|
|
|
|
|
AMOS, LUCAS
|
Booking #:
|
416452
|
Release Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 12:58 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 10:14 am
|
Charges:
|
MISC FTA* x3
MISC RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
|
Bond:
|
$2574.00
|
|
|
|
|
CRESPO, ANDREW
|
Booking #:
|
416451
|
Release Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 12:58 pm
|
Booking Date:
|
08-29-2018 - 9:55 am
|
Charges:
|
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
|
Bond:
|
No Bond
|
