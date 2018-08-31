8/30/18 Jail Log

SAN ANGELO, Tx - Thursday, August 30, 2018

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Driving While Intoxicated - II

• Possession/Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver - IIII

• Sexual Assault of a Child - I

• Failure to Appear - I

• Failure to Identify Fugitive - I

• Theft - III

• Criminal Mischief - I

• Public Intoxication - I

• Online Solicitation of Minor - Sexual Conduct - I

• Misc ICE Hold - I

• Engage in Organized Crime - I

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - Family Violence - I

• Speeding - I

• Miscellaneous - I

• Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance - I

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Contact information:

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597