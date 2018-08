8/28/18 Jail Log

San Angelo, Texas - Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

• Assault Causing Bodily Injury - 1

• Driving While Intoxicated - 1

• Fleeing Police Officer Imminent Danger SBI - 1

• Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence - 6

• Possession - 5

• Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child - 1

• Criminal Mischief - 1

• Public Intoxication - 1

• Assault Family Violence by Contact - Class C - 1

• Misc Bench Warrant - 1

• Comm Evading Arrest Det With Vehicle - 1

• Criminal Trespassing - 1

• Theft - 1

• Miscellaneous - 2

• Misc Border Patrol Hold - 1

• Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury - 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Contact information:

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597