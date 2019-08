8/9/19 Jail Log

Friday, August 9, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

No Driver’s License: 2

Theft: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Misc Unauthorized Reproduction, Purchase, Use or Sale of Temporary Tags: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int SBI/Mental: 2

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

PARRAS, JESUS

Booking #:

422920

Booking Date:

08-09-2019 – 4:51 am

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, JOE

Booking #:

422919

Booking Date:

08-09-2019 – 3:00 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

73999999 DC – FIGHTING

MISC CPF X 1

$884.00

View Profile >>>

WHITFIELD, MARCI

Booking #:

422917

Release Date:

08-09-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

08-09-2019 – 2:52 am

Charges:

54999999 DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONISIBLITY

MISC VPTA X 1

$2090.00

View Profile >>>

COBB, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422918

Booking Date:

08-09-2019 – 2:46 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Swinford, Janessa

Booking #:

422916

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 11:00 pm

Charges:

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MOTL, LESLIE

Booking #:

422915

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 8:51 pm

Charges:

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

ORTEGA, DAVID

Booking #:

422914

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 6:38 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

POTTER, JAMES

Booking #:

422913

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 5:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 4:27 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 17-3360J3

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA

$499.00

View Profile >>>

ROBESON, SONNY

Booking #:

422912

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:24 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Souder, Nina

Booking #:

422911

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:17 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 5

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

422910

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:02 pm

Charges:

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

$614.00

View Profile >>>

HERRINGTON, AARON

Booking #:

422909

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 2:58 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

SMITH, MYRTLE

Booking #:

422908

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 2:18 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 4

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RAMIREZ, RICARDO

Booking #:

422907

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:46 pm

Charges:

MISC UNAUTHORIZED REPRODUCTION, PURCHASE, USE OR SALE OF TEMPORARY TAGS

$10000.00

View Profile >>>

MOLINA, NATHANIEL

Booking #:

422906

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:46 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC VPTA X 1

$1092.00

View Profile >>>

MILLER, ERIC

Booking #:

422905

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:37 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

STOKES, DEMETRIUS

Booking #:

422904

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 12:02 pm

Charges:

13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PENA, MARIA

Booking #:

422902

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 9:38 am

Charges:

13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DELLER, VINCENT

Booking #:

422903

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 9:36 am

Charges:

13990041 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT SBI/MENTAL

13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

JUNCO, ALEJANDRO

Booking #:

422901

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 6:26 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$1000.00

View Profile >>>