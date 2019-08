8/8/19 Jail Log

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Theft: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Failure to Appear: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SERRANO, MIGUEL

Booking #:

422900

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:34 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BONNER, ROBERT

Booking #:

422899

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 3:03 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2

$2006.00

PEDROZA, ANDREA

Booking #:

422898

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 2:48 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 2

No Bond

CHAVEZ, MARK

Booking #:

422897

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:45 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1500.00

GONZALEZ, LEOEL

Booking #:

422896

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:28 am

Charges:

13990076 MTR* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

DIXON, JAMES

Booking #:

422895

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 1:04 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

ARREDONDO, OSCAR

Booking #:

422894

Booking Date:

08-08-2019 – 12:24 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

No Bond

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422893

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 11:31 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2

$1988.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARIA

Booking #:

422892

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 11:02 pm

Charges:

35990030 POSS CS PG 4 >= 400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

HARRIS, MATTHEW

Booking #:

422891

Release Date:

08-08-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 10:13 pm

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC VPTA X1

$1318.00

FLORES, KALANI

Booking #:

422890

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 10:02 pm

Charges:

35990014 *J/N POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

HAVERCROFT, TODD

Booking #:

422889

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

No Bond

SUAREZ, RUDI

Booking #:

422888

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 7:39 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

ESSIX, OMAR

Booking #:

422886

Release Date:

08-07-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 4:18 pm

Charges:

35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

LIRA, DANIELA

Booking #:

422885

Release Date:

08-07-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 3:45 pm

Charges:

35990002 GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

CAPEHART, DEVIN

Booking #:

422884

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 2:59 pm

Charges:

13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

Magallan, Kyrene

Booking #:

422883

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 2:47 pm

Charges:

13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ROBLES, KIMBERLY

Booking #:

422882

Release Date:

08-07-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 12:32 pm

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731442J4

$454.00

VILLEGAS, SANTIAGO

Booking #:

422881

Release Date:

08-07-2019 – 3:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 11:35 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

Helmers, Cody

Booking #:

422880

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 10:38 am

Charges:

54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

BLEVINS, REBECCA

Booking #:

422879

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 10:14 am

Charges:

26050014 COMM*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

SILLER-ZELENY, ERNESTO

Booking #:

422878

Release Date:

08-07-2019 – 12:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 9:46 am

Charges:

23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

$50000.00

SAMARIPA, TOMMY

Booking #:

422877

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 9:40 am

Charges:

22990001 J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$25000.00

