8/7/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Possession: 5

Theft: 3

Evading Arrest: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Burglary of Building: 2

Public Hunting Lands: No Annual Limited Public Use Permit: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 3

Indecent Exposure: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc COMM: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

BILBO, KESHAWN

Booking #:

422876

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 2:08 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$1444.00

View Profile >>>

CARTER, WILLIE

Booking #:

422875

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 1:49 am

Charges:

3333 CPFX4

$1181.00

View Profile >>>

COATS, HOLLY

Booking #:

422874

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 1:34 am

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

$554.00

View Profile >>>

WEBER, SCOTT

Booking #:

422873

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 1:01 am

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ABBOTT, WINDY

Booking #:

422872

Booking Date:

08-07-2019 – 12:12 am

Charges:

23990193 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

50150004 *MTR* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

$50000.00

View Profile >>>

hanna, scott

Booking #:

422871

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 10:14 pm

Charges:

55999999 CPF X1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MARES, LUIS

Booking #:

422870

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 9:56 pm

Charges:

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

$220.00

View Profile >>>

LIMONES, ARIANA

Booking #:

422869

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 9:17 pm

Charges:

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

$944.00

View Profile >>>

FLORES, JOSE

Booking #:

422868

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 8:35 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X2

MISC FTAX4

$3412.00

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, REGINA

Booking #:

422867

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 8:03 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

MISC FTAX1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

QUINTANA, JUAN

Booking #:

422866

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 7:01 pm

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MENDOZA, PEDRO

Booking #:

422865

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 7:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 5:27 pm

Charges:

6104 *CPF* Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CRESPO-VASQUEZ, ADRIAN

Booking #:

422864

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 5:16 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

AMAYA-CARDENAS, VICTOR

Booking #:

422863

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 5:05 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

OCHOA, MIGUEL

Booking #:

422862

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 4:55 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REESE, LORI

Booking #:

422861

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 4:22 pm

Charges:

35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DIAZ, NIKKI

Booking #:

422860

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 5:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 3:45 pm

Charges:

36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

View Profile >>>

JAUREGUI, HARLEY

Booking #:

422859

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 3:19 pm

Charges:

23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, LORENZO

Booking #:

422858

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 6:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 3:03 pm

Charges:

54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BARRERA, YOLANDA

Booking #:

422857

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 2:53 pm

Charges:

23990191 *COMM*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

View Profile >>>

RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO

Booking #:

422856

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 2:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

JUAREZ, ISAIAH

Booking #:

422855

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 2:12 pm

Charges:

13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DUNLAP, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422854

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 1:56 pm

Charges:

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ADAM, NATHAN

Booking #:

422853

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 10:35 am

Charges:

52030024 *MTR* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

NAVA, PATINO

Booking #:

422852

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 1:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 10:21 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

ARELLANO, SAUL

Booking #:

422851

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 9:18 am

Charges:

MISC COMM X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>