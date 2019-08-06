8/6/19 Jail Log

Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 7
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Theft: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- False Report to Police Officer/Sp Inv/Law Enf Empl: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GONZALES, JOE
Booking #:
422850
Booking Date:
08-06-2019 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2142.00
CASTRO, VINCENT
Booking #:
422849
Release Date:
08-06-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2019 – 1:13 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
PITTS, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
422848
Release Date:
08-06-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
08-06-2019 – 12:45 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PEASE, JOHN
Booking #:
422847
Booking Date:
08-06-2019 – 12:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
422846
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
99999999 *GOB* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
MONTEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
422845
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
LOPEZ, HELERIE
Booking #:
422844
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
RUIZ, MICHELLE
Booking #:
422837
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 6:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1142.00
ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL
Booking #:
422842
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 5:18 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
GARCIA, CAITLIN
Booking #:
422841
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PIPER, RODGER
Booking #:
422840
Release Date:
08-05-2019 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
PEREZ-SALES, FAUSTO
Booking #:
422839
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
BURSON, WYMAN
Booking #:
422838
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA
$1006.00
MALONE, JODY
Booking #:
422836
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SMITH, PATRICIA
Booking #:
422835
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
MONTES, NOE
Booking #:
422834
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 9:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
BOATRIGHT, SUSAN
Booking #:
422833
Release Date:
08-05-2019 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 9:28 am
Charges:
48030004 FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL
No Bond
GARZA, JESSIE
Booking #:
422832
Release Date:
08-05-2019 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
08-05-2019 – 8:04 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00