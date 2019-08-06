8/6/19 Jail Log





Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Theft: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

False Report to Police Officer/Sp Inv/Law Enf Empl: 1

GONZALES, JOE

Booking #:

422850

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 3:46 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$2142.00

CASTRO, VINCENT

Booking #:

422849

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 2:28 am

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 1:13 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

PITTS, CRYSTAL

Booking #:

422848

Release Date:

08-06-2019 – 2:58 am

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 12:45 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

PEASE, JOHN

Booking #:

422847

Booking Date:

08-06-2019 – 12:36 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

REESE, LAYLA

Booking #:

422846

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 11:34 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

99999999 *GOB* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

MISC CPFX1

No Bond

MONTEZ, RUDY

Booking #:

422845

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 9:11 pm

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

LOPEZ, HELERIE

Booking #:

422844

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 6:39 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990016 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

RUIZ, MICHELLE

Booking #:

422837

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 6:33 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1142.00

ACEVEDO, CHRISTAL

Booking #:

422842

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 5:18 pm

Charges:

35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

No Bond

GARCIA, CAITLIN

Booking #:

422841

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 4:58 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

PIPER, RODGER

Booking #:

422840

Release Date:

08-05-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 4:54 pm

Charges:

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

$1500.00

PEREZ-SALES, FAUSTO

Booking #:

422839

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 3:53 pm

Charges:

MISC ICE HOLD

No Bond

BURSON, WYMAN

Booking #:

422838

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 3:29 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA

$1006.00

MALONE, JODY

Booking #:

422836

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 12:31 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

SMITH, PATRICIA

Booking #:

422835

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 12:14 pm

Charges:

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

MONTES, NOE

Booking #:

422834

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 9:54 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

BOATRIGHT, SUSAN

Booking #:

422833

Release Date:

08-05-2019 – 10:43 am

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 9:28 am

Charges:

48030004 FALSE REPORT TO POLICE OFF/SP INV/LAW ENF EMPL

No Bond

GARZA, JESSIE

Booking #:

422832

Release Date:

08-05-2019 – 9:58 am

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 8:04 am

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$500.00

