8/5/19 Jail Log

Monday, August 5, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records



Over the last 72 hours, 55 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.



Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 8

Public Intoxication: 4

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc CPF: 5

Theft: 4

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 8

Possession Dangerous Drug: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Minor in Possession – Alcohol: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Robbery: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Assault Public Servant: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Consumption of Alcohol – Minor: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Violate DL Restriction: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

OLIVAS, MARIO

Booking #:

422831

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 5:03 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

OJEDA, MATTHEW

Booking #:

422829

Release Date:

08-05-2019 – 5:28 am

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 12:50 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$942.00

View Profile >>>

LOSOYA, ALBERT

Booking #:

422828

Booking Date:

08-05-2019 – 12:04 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

MISC CPF X4

$734.00

View Profile >>>

SANTELLANO, RUDY

Booking #:

422827

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 11:33 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$482.00

View Profile >>>

STEVENS, CURTIS

Booking #:

422826

Release Date:

08-05-2019 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 10:56 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1066.00

View Profile >>>

PARSONS, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422825

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 10:04 pm

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$1066.00

View Profile >>>

PARSONS, BRIAN

Booking #:

422824

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 9:58 pm

Charges:

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

$642.00

View Profile >>>

CAMPBELL, SHAWNA

Booking #:

422823

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 8:12 pm

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

$1174.00

View Profile >>>

JACOBO, SIMON

Booking #:

422822

Release Date:

08-04-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 7:43 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422821

Release Date:

08-04-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 6:39 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, RYAN

Booking #:

422818

Release Date:

08-04-2019 – 9:43 am

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 6:33 am

Charges:

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

MONTES, ANTHONY

Booking #:

422817

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 3:38 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, RICARDO

Booking #:

422816

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 3:12 am

Charges:

41999999 MINOR IN POSS-ALCOHOL

$422.00

View Profile >>>

ALVAREZ, CRISTIAN

Booking #:

422815

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 3:10 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HORNSBY, JOHNELL

Booking #:

422814

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 1:27 am

Charges:

73991084 RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WILLIAMS, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422813

Booking Date:

08-04-2019 – 1:13 am

Charges:

12990001 ROBBERY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ARAMBULA, DESTINY

Booking #:

422812

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ESQUIVEL, CHRISELDA

Booking #:

422811

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 9:03 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

WEIDNER, AMANDA

Booking #:

422810

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:14 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

BARRON, ROBERT

Booking #:

422809

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:10 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, ANYSSA

Booking #:

422808

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:07 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MORALES, ARMANDO

Booking #:

422807

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 7:59 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

$500.00

View Profile >>>

PARKER, MICKEY

Booking #:

422806

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 5:48 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MCCARLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

422805

Release Date:

08-04-2019 – 3:28 am

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 2:23 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

WHITLOW, JACE

Booking #:

422804

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 2:16 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HENNIGAN, LARRY

Booking #:

422803

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 12:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 11:43 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CHAVEZ, JUSTIN

Booking #:

422802

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:22 am

Charges:

57070019 RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REYES, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422801

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 10:19 am

Charges:

13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT

29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

$500.00

View Profile >>>

RAMOS, LEOPOLDO

Booking #:

422800

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 12:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 9:47 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

PRICE, ROBERT

Booking #:

422799

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:44 am

Charges:

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HUDSON, CHERISA

Booking #:

422798

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:18 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1628037J4

MISC CPF X 7

$454.00

View Profile >>>

MCCAMBRY, LONNIE

Booking #:

422797

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 8:14 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X 8

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

CRUZ, DANNY

Booking #:

422796

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 9:43 am

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 7:05 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

DAVENPORT, DYLAN

Booking #:

422795

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 5:26 am

Charges:

CAB CPF*CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL/MINOR

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MIP CPF*MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

$450.00

View Profile >>>

RAMON, JOE

Booking #:

422793

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 5:13 am

Charges:

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FTA X2

$1488.00

View Profile >>>

JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER

Booking #:

422794

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 5:12 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPF X 1

$5000.00

View Profile >>>

ARMENDAREZ, GILBERT

Booking #:

422792

Booking Date:

08-03-2019 – 4:40 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 7

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LANCASTER, HENDRIX

Booking #:

422791

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 11:58 pm

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

PHILLIPS, TAYLOR

Booking #:

422790

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 11:54 pm

Charges:

23990008 *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BARRON, KEVIN

Booking #:

422789

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 11:49 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X1

$482.00

View Profile >>>

MCCARLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

422788

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 11:10 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

ROBESON, SONNY

Booking #:

422787

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 9:03 pm

Charges:

23990009 THEFT PROP<$1,500 2/MORE PREV CONVIC

No Bond

View Profile >>>

LOPEZ, ANDY

Booking #:

422786

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 8:51 pm

Charges:

DL2 CPF*VIOLATE DL RESTRICTION (A-CORRECTIVE LENSES)

MISC CPFX 2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

WESLEY, PAIGE

Booking #:

422785

Release Date:

08-03-2019 – 4:43 am

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 8:26 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

WEST, STEVEN

Booking #:

422784

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PARKER, MONTY

Booking #:

422783

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 7:14 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KEY, JOSHUA

Booking #:

422782

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 6:56 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF*NO MOTORCYCLE OPERATOR’S LICENSE

$548.00

View Profile >>>

REYES, JUAN

Booking #:

422779

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 5:13 pm

Charges:

35990023 RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040009 RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

No Bond

View Profile >>>

KILGORE, DAWNN

Booking #:

422778

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 4:21 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

JAMES, ROBERT

Booking #:

422777

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 5:43 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 4:14 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

$1500.00

View Profile >>>

CHITSEY, CORBY

Booking #:

422776

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 3:17 pm

Charges:

37040001 COMM*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

SULLIVAN, AARON

Booking #:

422775

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 2:01 pm

Charges:

11990004 COMM*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HUBBARD, JEREMY

Booking #:

422774

Release Date:

08-02-2019 – 7:28 pm

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 12:32 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, ILARIO

Booking #:

422773

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 10:55 am

Charges:

54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BERRY, JORDAN

Booking #:

422772

Booking Date:

08-02-2019 – 9:34 am

Charges:

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1

No Bond

View Profile >>>