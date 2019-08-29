8/29/19 Jail Log





Thursday, August 28, 2019

Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1

Theft: 3

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Possession: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

THERIAULT, RYAN

Booking #:

423341

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 4:08 am

Charges:

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$1000.00

RIGGS, DUSTIN

Booking #:

423340

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 3:39 am

Charges:

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729803J4

$1465.00

LOPEZ, FRANCISCO

Booking #:

423339

Booking Date:

08-29-2019 – 2:47 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA

Booking #:

423338

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 11:09 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

SCOTT, JESSE

Booking #:

423337

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 9:01 pm

Charges:

22060001 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

$500.00

THOMPSON, KEVIN

Booking #:

423336

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 8:40 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

$500.00

CARRILLO, PETE

Booking #:

423335

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 8:29 pm

Charges:

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X 3

$1183.00

CLIFT, CARL

Booking #:

423334

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 7:28 pm

Charges:

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

ASH, SARAH

Booking #:

423333

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 4:52 pm

Charges:

23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

No Bond

REEVES, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

423332

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 4:13 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

ORNELAS, OSCAR

Booking #:

423331

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 3:25 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

No Bond

MORALES, ARMANDO

Booking #:

423330

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 7:58 pm

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 3:13 pm

Charges:

22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

No Bond

Pate, Marianne

Booking #:

423329

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 12:50 pm

Charges:

13990043 *GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

DELRIO, BLANCA

Booking #:

423328

Release Date:

08-28-2019 – 11:43 am

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 9:53 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

BURGESS, DONOVAN

Booking #:

423327

Booking Date:

08-28-2019 – 8:13 am

Charges:

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

$10000.00

