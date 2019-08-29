8/29/19 Jail Log

Thursday, August 28, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument: 1
- Theft: 3
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Possession: 2
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
THERIAULT, RYAN
Booking #:
423341
Booking Date:
08-29-2019 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
RIGGS, DUSTIN
Booking #:
423340
Booking Date:
08-29-2019 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729803J4
$1465.00
LOPEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
423339
Booking Date:
08-29-2019 – 2:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
423338
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
SCOTT, JESSE
Booking #:
423337
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 9:01 pm
Charges:
22060001 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
$500.00
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
423336
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$500.00
CARRILLO, PETE
Booking #:
423335
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X 3
$1183.00
CLIFT, CARL
Booking #:
423334
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ASH, SARAH
Booking #:
423333
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
REEVES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
423332
Release Date:
08-28-2019 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ORNELAS, OSCAR
Booking #:
423331
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
MORALES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
423330
Release Date:
08-28-2019 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
Pate, Marianne
Booking #:
423329
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GOB*INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
DELRIO, BLANCA
Booking #:
423328
Release Date:
08-28-2019 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 9:53 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
BURGESS, DONOVAN
Booking #:
423327
Booking Date:
08-28-2019 – 8:13 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$10000.00